Home Sport Other

Gold rush for teen shooting sensation Esha Singh despite bout with fever

Esha won the senior event after scoring 239.5 while scoring 239.7 to clinch the deal in the junior category.

Published: 02nd August 2019 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Esha Singh

Shooter Esha Singh

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Esha Singh is creating quite a name for herself. The 14-year-old, fresh off a silver-winning effort in the recently concluded Junior World Cup, clinched gold medals in both 10m air pistol senior as well as junior categories of the XII Sardar Sajjan Singh Sethi Memorial Masters Shooting Competition at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range here on Thursday. All this while suffering from a severe bout of fever and nausea.

Esha won the senior event after scoring 239.5 while scoring 239.7 to clinch the deal in the junior category. She was a part of the youth category as well but did not take part to avoid overtaxing herself.The fever had been persisting for almost three days prior to the start of the competition. Her father Sunny, a national-level rallyist, was even contemplating pulling out. But Esha asked him to allow her and if the situation got worse, she would withdraw. What a good decision it turned out to be in the end.

“I’m really happy. I was finding it difficult initially but I managed to regain balance and shoot well,” she told this daily. In between the senior and junior events, her father even gave her a bottle of glucose to keep her energy levels up. She had also topped qualification with an impressive score of 580, her personal best!
While most athletes find it difficult to calm the mind before a shot, it must be doubly difficult when one is not in the pink of health. But Sunny shared some insight into how Esha functions. “The more difficult the situation, the better she performs. She likes challenges and that is how she approaches matches. If the field is weak or if the situation is not demanding enough, her performance can dip,” he said.

A trainee of Gagan Narang’s Project Leap, she began shooting after a chance meeting with her father’s friend Gautam Gianthandani, a national medallist in trap shooting, over prawn biriyani at Gachibowli range. Now her father has built a shooting range in their house itself and she also has a personal coach in Sunder Ghate.And the student of Bolton School, Secunderabad grabbed headlines last year when she won gold after overcoming a star-studded field comprising World, Commonwealth and Youth Olympic gold-medallist Manu Bhaker, multiple World Cup medallist Heena Sidhu at the 62nd National Shooting Championships.

“The win over there gave me the confidence to compete against top names. I used to be apprehensive earlier but now I think I’m heading in the right direction.”And next up for her will be the Rio World Cup, where she will shoot the MQS section. While Tokyo may be a tad too early, Esha is not giving up hope just yet. “You never know. But realistically speaking, I should be there or thereabouts during the next Youth Olympics and the 2024 Olympics,” she signed off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Esha Singh Junior Shooting World Cup XII Sardar Sajjan Singh Sethi Memorial Masters Shooting Competition Indian Juniors shooting
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp