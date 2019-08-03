Home Sport Other

Amrutha & Hrithika advance to semis

Third seed Mohammed Fahad defeated top seed VM Ranjeet in straight sets (6-3, 6-3) in the singles semifinals of the AITA National Series men’s tennis tournament held at the MPTA-KTC courts. 

Published: 03rd August 2019 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 08:15 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Amrutha Pushpak of RBI beat VS Kokila of RTTA 11-7, 14-12, 16-14, 10-12, 6-11, 11-5 in the  women’s quarterfinals of the SIPC 7th Tamil Nadu state ranking table tennis tournament. S Hrithika of LTTA also reached the semis.Results: Women: Quarterfinals: Amrutha Pushpak (RBI) bt VS Kokila (RTTA) 11-7, 14-12, 16-14, 10-12, 6-11, 11-5; S Hrithika (LTTA) bt M Nithya Sree (Ch Ach) 11-4, 11-8, 14-12, 11-6; S Shanmathi (Jawahar) bt Santhana Ishwarya (A/A) 10-12, 11-9, 11-8, 11-5, 11-7; Shera Jacob (MOP) bt V Kowshika (Jawahar) 11-7, 11-6, 9-11, 7-11, 11-5, 13-15, 11-7.

Fahad beats top seed
 
Results: Singles: Semifinals: Mohammed Fahad bt VM Ranjeet 6-3, 6-3; Megh Bharghav K Patel bt  Rishabh Dev Raman 2-6, 6-2, 6-1. Doubles: Final: Kavin Masilamani/Mohammed Fahad bt Lohith Akshay/Ishaan Hussain 2-6, 6-4, 10-2.

Varun moves into quarters
Varun Kumar of MCC packed off Anuj Uppal of Delhi 70-15, 60-25, 42-66, 65-17, 51-60, 71- 54 in the pre-quarterfinals of the Q-Lounge Open snooker championship.Results: Pre-quarterfinals: Varun (MCC) bt Anuj Uppal (Del) 4-2; Pandurangaiah (RSPB) bt Daksh Reddy (MCC) 4-2; Dilip Kumar (RSPB) bt Nikil (Mum) 4-2; Laxhman Rawat (PSPB) bt Hari Rajamani (TNBSA) 4-0; Girish(RSPB) bt Vijay Ninachini (Cbe) 4-2; Ashutosh (Odi) bt Kriesh (Mum) 4-2; Yogesh (Kar) bt Peter Paul (RSPB) 4-0.

National junior tennis 
Madras Cricket Club will organise the 27th Adidas-MCC national junior clay court tennis championship at various courts in the city from August 9 to 17. “It is a good opportunity for youngsters. TNTA will continue to support the game right from the grassroots level,’’ said Vijay Amritraj, TNTA chief. Total cost of the championship is `13 lakh.

TNTA has contributed `6.5 lakh for conducting the event. There will a total of four events and the qualifying rounds, starting on August 9. S Boopathy, VM Sandeep, Rajesh Kannan and Rishi Paventhan are some of the prominent players from Tamil Nadu who will be seen in action in the boys’ segment.

