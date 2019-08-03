Archers taken aback by trials on short notice   

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The uncertainty and confusion in the Archery Association of India (AAI) seem to have started affecting the players as well. Since there is no association after the court suspended two warring associations that held two different elections and claimed to be legitimate, no one knows what to do. What has taken the top archers by surprise was the decision to hold selection trials for Asia Cup in September and Asian Archery Championships (Olympic qualifying event) in November within a short notice period.

Top archers have already voiced their concern. They were intimated about the trials, to be held in Sonepat from August 7 - 11, only on Tuesday. This has given them less than a week’s time to get office clearances (most of the archers are employed) and finalise travel plans.

Usually they get at least 15 days or 3 weeks’ time. “All of us work in some office or the other. How can we suddenly drop everything and go for the trials? First of all getting leaves will be difficult, and even if we do manage, most likely, we will not get ticket reservation. While a few can afford to fly to Delhi, not everybody can. It’s not a rich sport,” one of the top archers voiced his grievance.

Some of the top archers were forced to write to Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the AAI to let them know of their apprehensions. Taking a cue, president of one suspended faction, Arjun Munda, wrote a letter to SAI and the IOA. “It has given me immense astonishment and disappointment to know that open selection trials are being organised by Sports Authority of India inviting archers from all corner of the country for giving short notice of just eight days which is quite contrary to the contention of government itself to make a plan and submit the proposals well in advance for the convenience of participating athletes and government officials,” the letter, in possession of this newspaper, read. However, it is understood it’s very unlikely that the dates would change. Twelve top archers in each category will be shortlisted as probables.

No respite from HC

With the Delhi High Court adjourning the August 2 hearing to next Friday where a special bench will decide the matter, things have turned more complicated. The World Archery had warned AAI that if the matter was not resolved by July 31, it would suspend the body and won’t allow archers to compete in international events.

Friday’s hearing in front of a special bench was not only about the issue of AAI’s dual elections but also regarding setting aside last election of IOA for violation of Sports Code, and directing Ministry of Sports to place final version of the redrafted Sports Code.

The matter will come up for hearing next Friday. The court wanted to know why such recurrences were happening and Rahul Mehra took them through the background of the entire case. World Archery is yet to respond to the entire episode. They had earlier de-listed AAI while also threatening to suspend the federation and not allow Indian archers to compete in international competitions if the court does not pass an order by 31 July.