Home Sport Other

Archers taken aback by trials on short notice   

Disgruntled athletes write letter to SAI and AAI, expressing their grievances

Published: 03rd August 2019 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Archery

Image used for representational purpose

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The uncertainty and confusion in the Archery Association of India (AAI) seem to have started affecting the players as well. Since there is no association after the court suspended two warring associations that held two different elections and claimed to be legitimate, no one knows what to do. What has taken the top archers by surprise was the decision to hold selection trials for Asia Cup in September and Asian Archery Championships (Olympic qualifying event) in November within a short notice period.

Top archers have already voiced their concern. They were intimated about the trials, to be held in Sonepat from August 7 - 11, only on Tuesday. This has given them less than a week’s time to get office clearances (most of the archers are employed) and finalise travel plans.

Usually they get at least 15 days or 3 weeks’ time. “All of us work in some office or the other. How can we suddenly drop everything and go for the trials? First of all getting leaves will be difficult, and even if we do manage, most likely, we will not get ticket reservation. While a few can afford to fly to Delhi, not everybody can. It’s not a rich sport,” one of the top archers voiced his grievance. 

Some of the top archers were forced to write to Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the AAI to let them know of their apprehensions. Taking a cue, president of one suspended faction, Arjun Munda, wrote a letter to SAI and the IOA. “It has given me immense astonishment and disappointment to know that open selection trials are being organised by Sports Authority of India inviting archers from all corner of the country for giving short notice of just eight days which is quite contrary to the contention of government itself to make a plan and submit the proposals well in advance for the convenience of participating athletes and government officials,” the letter, in possession of this newspaper, read. However, it is understood it’s very unlikely that the dates would change. Twelve top archers in each category will be shortlisted as probables. 

No respite from HC
With the Delhi High Court adjourning the August 2 hearing to next Friday where a special bench will decide the matter, things have turned more complicated. The World Archery had warned AAI that if the matter was not resolved by July 31, it would suspend the body and won’t allow archers to compete in international events. 

Friday’s hearing in front of a special bench was not only about the issue of AAI’s dual elections but also regarding setting aside last election of IOA for violation of Sports Code, and directing Ministry of Sports to place final version of the redrafted Sports Code.

The matter will come up for hearing next Friday. The court wanted to know why such recurrences were happening and Rahul Mehra took them through the background of the entire case. World Archery is yet to respond to the entire episode. They had earlier de-listed AAI while also threatening to suspend the federation and not allow Indian archers to compete in international competitions if the court does not pass an order by 31 July.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Archery Association of India Archers Indian archers
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp