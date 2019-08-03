Boxing Federation of India plotting smooth road for pugilists

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The big dates for boxing in Tokyo were announced recently. The International Olympic Committee (IOC), having taken the reigns of the sport from suspended International Boxing Association (AIBA), has made initial steps and is looking to put on a grand show next summer. The Boxing Federation of India (BFI), on their part, are hoping to leave no stone unturned.

Soon after the announcement of the dates, the national boxing governing body has begun digging for ideas in order to facilitate a smooth passage for Indian pugilists. “We are trying to bring a detailed programme for our boxers. It will be finalised soon,” BFI executive director RK Sacheti said. Sacheti said that the federation will hold a meeting on August 18, bringing together all authorities concerned. All the discussions held then will be ratified in the Executive Board meeting that will be held two days later.

Meanwhile, the selection trials to pick the women’s team for the World Championships (Oct 3-13, Russia) will be held from August 6 to 8 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi. With the IOC tweaking the qualification process for the Tokyo Olympics, there will be no quotas on the line.

Nevertheless, the five women who can top the selection trials will have a lot at stake. If they medal in Worlds, they will be given preference for the Olympic qualifiers next year. A total of five categories (up from three in Rio Olympics) will be held in the women’s category in Tokyo.