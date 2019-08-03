Late drama as Titans settle for tie

Deepti Patwardhan By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: At the final whistle, Telugu Titans were denied victory on a technicality. The team were on the verge of beating UP Yoddha 20-19 during their Pro Kabaddi League match, at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai on Friday, after a Siddharth Desai raid resulted in Yoddha defender Sumit going out of bounds.

With the Titans in a grip of celebration after scoring their first win in five matches, the referees deemed otherwise. They ruled that Titans captain Abozar Mighani had entered the mat before the final whistle had been blown and thus handed a technical point to UP, earning them a 20-20 tie instead.

“Everyone saw what happened today. We lost because of the referees mistake,” said Telugu Titans coach Gholamreza Mazandarani, who has already endured a tough start to his second season of Pro Kabaddi. “Abozar was not jumping in to celebrate. He was supposed to be revived and hence was next in after Siddharth completed the raid. We did well this season but lost because of 2-3 mistakes by the referee.”