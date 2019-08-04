Home Sport Other

Vinesh Phogat wins third successive gold in 53kg in Poland Open

Vinesh had earlier beaten Sofia Mattson of Sweden, the Rio Olympics bronze medallist, in the quarterfinals of this international tournament.

Vinesh Phogat. (Photo | Twitter)

NEW DELHI: Star India grappler Vinesh Phogat has bagged her third consecutive gold in women's 53kg category after winning the Poland Open wrestling tournament in Warsaw.

The 24-year-old prevailed 3-2 over local wrestler Roksana in the final of the competition.

The top Indian woman wrestler had stood atop the podium at Grand Prix of Spain and at the Yasar Dogu International at Istanbul, Turkey last month.

"The biggest positives from wrestling against strong opponents are it forces me out of my comfort zone, makes me push my limits, and teaches important lessons! Happy with my performance at the #PolandOpen Excited by this start as a 53 kg wrestler, now onwards and upwards," Vinesh tweeted.

Former national hockey captain Viren Rasquinha, who is also involved with Olympic Gold Quest, congratulated Vinesh on her success.

"Congrats @Phogat_Vinesh as she wins the gold medal beating the local girl 3-2 in the final of the Poland Open. This is Vinesh's 3rd consecutive gold in 53kgs after Spain and Turkey. Well done @Media_SAI, #TOPS and #WFI. We are proud to support this champion Vinesh @OGQ_India," Rasquinha, who heads the Olympic Gold Quest as its CEO, wrote on his twitter page.

