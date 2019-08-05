Home Sport Other

Satwik, Chirag eyeing Olympics after Thailand Open triumph

Satwik and Chirag hope historic triumph over Chinese world champions in final heralds new era in Indian badminton
 

By TN Vimal Sankar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy is in a state of shock. Chirag Shetty is tired and just cannot wait to get back home. India’s latest badminton sensations are experiencing something new. Suddenly, there is a lot of attention. Incessant congratulatory calls. Inbox flooding with messages.

Such is the historic importance of their 21-19, 18-21, 21-18 win over Chinese opponents Li Jun Hui and Liu You Chen at the Thailand Open. While they are still in disbelief after becoming the first Indian pair to win a top-flight title, that too by beating the world champions in the final in Bangkok, they have certainly lived up to their tag name — The Calm Ones.

To remain calm had been their mantra throughout the event and that is how they are going to carry on off the court. The duo was not tensed during the match and that made things easier.

“We had nothing to lose. And that favoured us. We stuck to tour routine,” Satwik told TNIE. “Now, the main thing is to remain level-headed and work hard. To remain injury free is key. A lot of tournaments are coming up and we need to work hard.”

While Chirag too was over the moon, he said this was only the beginning. “The win is a big thing and I am happy. But there is a long way to go.”

The win is not just a boost for the players but also for doubles badminton in the country. For long, the lack of a medal or trophy in these categories was seen a blotch on India’s otherwise rising graph in the game. This win might change that.

Their win on Sunday was the biggest boost for India in doubles since Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa’s historic bronze at the World Championships in 2011.

“No pair from the country had ever won a Super 500-level title. I hope this changes people’s outlook towards doubles,” Chirag said. And this is not a flash in the pan. The two had been rising steadily.

With overnight stardom, the duo have plenty of plans lined up once they come to Hyderabad. The messages from peers and support from everyone have overwhelmed Chirag. “I have to treat a lot of people. So many of my seniors have got in touch with me,” said the soon to be 19-year-old. He also wants to sleep and rest after what an emotionally and physically tiring week.

However, both have set new targets. Chirag and Satwik want to start training as soon as possible for the World Championships.

“There is no time to waste. This is the Olympic year too,” Chirag concluded.

Thailand Open
