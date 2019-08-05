Max concern for coachless paddlers

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It has been almost a year since India last had a senior table tennis coach. Massimo Costantini, the last person to hold that post, feels it is not ideal preparation for the paddlers especially with the Olympics around the corner.

According to the Italian, a coach’s role in modern times is not only to teach the technical aspects but also to help plan the course of action.

“Without a coach, youngsters have a problem with regards to learning the basics and making all-round development. Senior stars do not need guidance all the time. You need to plan properly and that is of paramount importance,” he told TNIE on the sidelines of Ultimate Table Tennis, where he had come as a chief guest.

Incidentally, it was the 61-year-old who had suggested the names of both Brett Clarke, current junior coach as well as Dejan Papic, whose name has been doing the rounds to take over.

The man behind India’s rich medal hauls in the Commonwealth and Asian Games last year still keeps an eye on how his former wards are performing. He keeps in touch with quite a few of them.

“I keep browsing through the ITTF website and the first thing I check is results by Indian paddlers. It gives me immense joy when I see them winning. Some call me. Others I meet during my new job and we speak and I try to help.”

Currently, High-Performance manager at ITTF, Max, as he was affectionately called, does miss the daily grind of being a national team coach but the new responsibility allows him to be closer to home.

“When I left, people understood. There were tears, mind you! I was away from home for so long. It takes a toll. Now, I spend time with my wife and she is happy. I keep meeting young players during workshops and it keeps me young as well.”

The former US coach knows a thing or two about preparation ahead of a big event. And he feels all the top

Indian paddlers need to strike a balance with regards to competition and training.

“Playing in all events is not advisable. Sometimes, you should skip and instead concentrate on improving certain aspects of your game or maybe even fitness. This is where a senior coach comes into the picture. And it may not always be about a foreign coach. Even experienced Indian coaches can advise on these lines.”

And who does he feel can shine in the Tokyo Olympics? “If you get the luck of the draw anything is possible. All three of Sharath (Kamal), G Sathiyan and Manika (Batra) have gained a lot of confidence from past medals. When I was at the helm, I used to say till the quarters, just keep playing your natural game. Then anything can happen,” he signed off.