Mentor Kim praises attacking approach after Thailand Open win

HYDERABAD: Players in their teens standing on the podium with medals wrapped around their necks, contentment on their faces. In some ways, this point in time reflects the end of a life-long cycle that led to a big win. That contentment was splashed across the faces of the young men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, soon to be 19, and Chirag Shetty, 22, as they etched their name in history on Sunday by becoming the first Indian duo to win a BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament at Thailand Open.

If this was the completion of the cycle, then former chief doubles coach for India, Tan Kim Her, started it. The Malaysian, soon after taking charge in September 2015, had come across two teens during his visits to various tournaments across the country. He patched the two together to forge one of the strongest forces to come out of the country in the sport.

Tan quit as India coach in March to guide the Japanese doubles contingent. But that did not stop him from witnessing his wards go on to win the biggest match of their careers, as he was prepping the Japanese players for the mixed doubles match scheduled later in the day.

“Their serve and return is their USP. And they have an all-round attacking approach. Satwik used to be good at attacking shots from the back. Now, he has added defence to his game, and looks much more calm. Chirag has always been intelligent. He is really good with closing points,” Tan told this daily from Thailand.

The duo started showing great potential in a fairly quick time: ranked World No 684 in March 2016, to a BWF Most Improved Player nomination last year. Last year, they claimed India’s first ever (silver) men’s doubles medal at Commonwealth Games. Tan opines that the most crucial time in their careers comes now.

“It was only a matter of time before they climbed atop the podium. They just needed to gain some experience. How they move from here will have to be closely monitored. The coming months will be crucial,” Tan, who met with the pair during the course of the tournament and gave them some motivational talks, said.

Asked what they need to do to be consistent, Tan remarked: "The doubles category is quite open. You might win one tournament, but go on to lose the next in the first round itself. The key will be to be mentally prepared for tough situations in order to beat top pairs in the world.”