Yet another gold as Vinesh Phogat impresses in new weight category

05th August 2019

Vinesh Phogat. (Photo | Twitter)

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three international gold medals in less than a month, that too after discounting the first place finish she earned during selection trials for the World Championships held in Lucknow on July 28. And Vinesh Phogat did all that just months after making a switch in weight categories!

Earlier this year, wrestler Vinesh changed to 53kg category from 50kg where she had won a gold each in Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

The decision gave her detractors reasons to question her intent especially with the Olympics scheduled next year.

Results in the next couple of events proved her critics right to some extent. Vinesh lost to Qianyu Pang of China in the final of the Dan Kolov meet in Bulgaria to settle for silver. She avenged the loss to the Chinese wrestler in the Asian Championships by winning a bronze but victory via repechage failed to convince doubters.

The 24-year-old, however, remained unperturbed as she knew everything would fall in place with time. The gold at the Poland Open on Sunday, third in a row, justified her conviction. She prevailed 3-2 over local wrestler Roksana in the final.

She had earlier beaten Sofia Mattsson of Sweden, the Rio Olympics bronze medallist, in the quarterfinals. She defeated Poleshchuk Ekate of Russia 3-1 to enter the final. The top Indian woman wrestler had stood atop the podium at the Grand Prix of Spain and at the Yasar Dogu International in Istanbul last month.

“We all arrived at the decision after much deliberation. She used to lose a lot of energy while shedding those extra kilos, competing in the 50kg. It had also made her prone to injuries. The new weight category complements her height perfectly,” Kuldeep Malik, India women’s coach, told TNIE.

So what makes Vinesh a dangerous customer despite the change? “Her fitness and speed with which she attacks. It was on full display when she outclassed Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sofia 4-0 on Saturday,” added the coach. 

Only Vinesh participated in the Poland event. Other Indian wrestlers were forced to skip the competition as a dearth of time made it impossible for them to obtain visas.

“She will attend a training camp in Warsaw before joining the team for Medved International Tournament scheduled in Minsk, Belarus from August 9 to 11,” Malik said.

