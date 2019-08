Aravind bowls Jawahar Vidyalaya to victory

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner J Aravind Krishnan’s 5 for 16 came in handy for Jawahar Vidyalaya as they defeated St.John’s Eng.School & Jr.College by 91 runs in the TNCA City Schools Under-14 tournament for B Somasundaram Trophy.

Brief scores: Jawahar Vidyalaya SSS ‘A’ 182/2 in 30 ovs (Vanesh Varshan 32, K Sanjay 70 n.o., J Aravind Krishnan 35 n.o) bt St.Johns Eng School & Jr College 91 in 25.2 ovs (N Thanish 40, J Aravind Krishnan 5/16); Maharishi Vidya Mandir ‘B’ 54 in 24.1 ovs (Rishwanth Subramaniam 4/10) lost to Lalaji Memorial Omega International School 58/0 in 8.4 ovs; Ramachandra Public School 209/6 in 30 ovs (B Harish 50, R Rithik Varshan 100) bt Bala Vidya Mandir SSS 45 in 19.2 ovs (J Dhakshanamoorthy 3/10). Velammal Vidyalaya 48 in 20.3 ovs (Ashwath Srikant 3/12, S Sarvesh 3/9) lost to PS SSS 49/0 in 9.3 ovs; St.John’s Public School 164/8 in 30 ovs (S Sanjay 51, Krishang Balanarayan 31, U Raj Kumar 3/34, MS Niranjan Subbu 4/16) bt Vedanta Academy 110/6 in 30 ovs (S Akash 37 n.o, U Raj Kumar 33); The PSBB Millennium School ‘A’ 144 in 27.5 ovs (V Aditya Karan 79, V Manoj Kumar 4/33, M Sachin Sarvesh 3/25) lost to Sri Padma Sarangapani MHSS 146/1 in 23.2 ovs (VAashish Bharadwaj 65, S. Ahmed Batsha 52 n.o); St. Michaels Academy MHSS 175/6 in 30 ovs (K Kevin Romario 43, Abhinav Rajesh 67, R Hirthicvasan 3/24) bt SBOA School & Jr.College 114 in 29.5 ovs (KP Thaswin Kumar 43); St.Bede’s AIHSS ‘A’ 175/4 in 30 ovs (V Varshith 71, C Andre Siddarth 66) bt AVM Rajeswari MHSS 113/7 in 30 ovs.

Chennai Public School win

Half-centuries by LK Tharun (72) and B Hemanath (74) helped Chennai Public School (Thirumazhisai) to hammer Sri Ahobila Math HSS by 144 runs in the Jai Krishna Memorial U-16 inter-school cricket tournament played at Reddy Santhosh Puram grounds.

Brief scores: Chennai Public School, (Thirumazhisai) 240/4 in 30 ovs (B Hemanath 74, LK Tharun 72, S Hrithish 51) bt Sri Ahobila Math HSS 96 in 27.4 ovs (K Akash 43, R Prayag 3/17); Sri Venkateshwara Public School 68 in 26.1 ovs (Akilesh 3/11) lost to DAV Public School 69/0 in 15.4 ovs (R Nithish 30 n.o, V Shrijith 28 n.o).