Mass effect: Upbeat Kavinder Bisht confident ahead of Worlds examination

Bisht has plenty of reasons for being confident for the Worlds. The pugilist has been a giant killer of sorts.

Published: 06th August 2019 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Kavinder Singh Bisht

The 26-year-old has been one of the most impressive Indian boxers in his new category in 2019.

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BANGALORE: Last year, Kavinder Singh Bisht was not too pleased with how things were shaping up in his career. The then-52kg category boxer had a tough time maintaining his weight, which increased quite regularly, often exceeding the limit by more than five kgs. Before competitions, he would be on diet.

Sometimes he did not even have proper food that he wanted and was mostly surviving on fluids, salads and boiled chicken. “My body got affected that time,” said Bisht, whose performances were hampered.

It became too much for the Uttarakhand boxer, who informed Santiago Nieva, Indian boxing’s High-Performance Director, about his desire to move to the 56kg category in December. It paid off.

The 26-year-old has been one of the most impressive Indian boxers in his new category in 2019. In March, he clinched gold at the GeeBee Boxing Tournament in Finland and followed up with silver in the Asian Championships next month. Bisht also clinched silver in the Indian Open.

A split verdict win over Mohammed Hussamuddin during the trails last month got him a place for the World Championships (57 kg) as well. There is no 56kg category in the upcoming Worlds and Olympics. There are also no Olympic berths at stake at the Worlds, scheduled in Russia next month. But Indian boxers, who return home with a medal, will gain direct entry for the Olympics qualifiers in that respective category. They do not have to undergo trials. Bisht, who has started his preparations, is looking at the bigger picture.

“Like everyone, my dream as of now, is to qualify for the Olympics and get glory for India eventually. That is the main focus. Winning a medal at the Worlds is more than just grabbing a spot for the Olympics qualifier. With the competition at the Worlds, gaining success there means you have a chance at winning a medal in Tokyo too. It will act as a great confidence booster,” Bisht told TNIE.

Bisht has plenty of reasons for being confident for the Worlds. The pugilist has been a giant killer of sorts. He defeated two-time Worlds medallist Algeria’s Mohamed Flissi in 2017. He beat reigning world champion Kairat Yeraliev in the Asian Championships this year. Also, becoming India’s number one in his category, which includes 2018 CWG gold medallist, Hussamuddin and 2017 Worlds bronze medal winner Gaurav Bidhuri, is an achievement in itself.

“That is always there. Beating quality boxers has helped me attain a certain level of confidence. It makes you feel that you have it in you to beat such boxers. In the Worlds too, I might go up against big names, but when I am inside the ring, I do not think about the opponent, but rely on my strengths instead. If you think about him, your confidence will take a hit,” added Bisht, who feels that the recent exposure trips to Ireland and Italy have helped him understand his game better while sparring against quality boxers.

