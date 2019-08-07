Anurag fifer helps JJS defeat Dominic Savio

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anurag Kumar Singh 5/21 helped Jaya Jaya Sankara to beat Dominic Savio by 67 runs in the TNCA City Schools U-14 tournament for B Somasundaram Trophy.

Brief scores: Jaya Jaya Sankara 194/4 in 30 ovs (E Aswin 75 n.o) bt Dominic Savio 127 in 25.2 ovs (T Shakil Parwez 30, Anurag Kumar Singh 5/21); Sir Mutha School 98 in 29.4 ovs (B Pranav 36, K Nirmal Kumar 3/10) lost to Saint Patrick’s 99/2 in 15.4 ovs; Don Bosco ‘A’ 167/5 in 30 ovs (G Yuvan Srinivas 63, RI Kingstein 54) bt PSBB 78/9 in 30 ovs (RI Kingstein 3/10); Chinmaya Vidyalaya 97 in 28.1 ovs (M Poojith 33, H Tejas 4/26) bt Bhavan’s Rajaji Vidyashram 79 in 26.3 ovs (KR Santhosh Raaj 4/16, Ayush Ayan 3/10); Nellai Nadar ‘A’ 174/2 in 30 ovs (S Michael Antony Vimalan 80 n.o., AP Pragadeesh 34 n.o) bt The PSBB Millennium School ‘B’ 120/7 in 23.1 ovs (R Prasidh Ram 48); SBOA 100 in 26.2 ovs (C Manoranja Kumar 3/23, G Manav 3/19) bt Maharishi Vidya Mandir ‘A’ 57 in 19.4 overs (Y Pranav 4/10); St Bede’s ‘B’ 117/5 in 30 ovs (D Shailesh Dev 46) lost to Santhome HSS 118/6 in 28.4 ovs (R Adhithya 44); PSBB ‘B’ 101 in 29.1 ovs (Shiv Nirmal 33) lost to Chinmaya Vidyalaya 102/8 in 29.5 ovs.

Pramoth cracks ton

Riding on NK Pramoth’s ton (103) Bharathi Cricket Club defeated Hunters XI by 75 runs in a TNCA Fourth Division league match.

Brief scores: IV Division ‘C’: Bharathi CC 260/4 in 50 ovs (NK Pramoth 103, E Sanath Mayganaath 73, N Sunil Krishna 57, Ujjwal Kumar Singh 3/44) bt Hunters XI 185 in 36.4 ovs (M Vinith Kumar 57, K Sukumar 40, M Kumaraguru 5/35); City Central League 211/8 in 50 ovs (R Dinesh Kumar 50, Syed Sadiq Pasha 47, CS Santosh 3/59) bt Vigneswara CC 172 in 42.4 ovs (R Abinandh 55).

Wheelchair tennis

Forty two players will be seen in action in the third edition of Marina Open AITA ranking wheelchair tennis tournament, from August 7 to 10.

The first and second rounds of the men’s singles and women’s round-robin matches will be played in the best of 17 games format. From the quarterfinals onwards, matches will be best of three sets.

The men’s winner will get 30 points and the runner-up 22. For women, it is 15 and 12. Total prize money for the event is `2,32,000.