Home Sport Other

No player Tamil Nadu in Duleep Trophy squads

This means there is not a soul from Tamil Nadu in India’s fringe system, which includes a pool of 44 players.

Published: 07th August 2019 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Cricket bat

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the selection committee announced the Duleep Trophy squads on Tuesday, it told a story or two about Tamil Nadu. For the first time in the recent past, the state doesn’t have any player in the three squads. This means there is not a soul from Tamil Nadu in India’s fringe system, which includes a pool of 44 players.

The squads are picked on performance in the previous season and considering that Tamil Nadu didn’t make it past the group stages in Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s, it is not surprising that none of them found a place. Vijay Shankar, recovering from injury, was not considered. Washington Sundar, currently in the Caribbean with the national T20 squad, hasn’t found a place either.

Apart from Baba Indrajith, there was hardly any standout performer last season. The other regular in recent times was Abhinav Mukund. The left-hander has also been ignored. He did tally 622 runs in Ranji with three tons, but the selectors seem to have reckoned that none of those came when it mattered. Priyank Panchal of Gujarat and Bengal’s Abhimanyu Easwaran have overtaken him by scoring heavily.

ALSO READ | Duleep Trophy squads announced: Shubman Gill to lead India Blue

Tamil Nadu players are well looked after by the association as well as corporate houses. Last season’s performance came as a shock for the association, which is disturbed by the attitude of a few players, especially seniors.

For years, the players had a say in deciding the coach and in some cases captains have backed players despite not enough returns. But in terms of performance, they haven’t backed it on the field, which has now led to the TNCA looking at a hard task-master as a coach for next season. Hrishikesh Kanitkar is on the way out.

Former captain S Sharath, who was the state selection panel head last season as well as a part of Duleep squads in the 90s, said he was sad that no one made it.

“It’s disappointing. There’s not a single player good enough to be considered among the 45. It’s similar in the U19 level too. It’s wake-up call. For years, we have passed the buck to the association, selectors, coaches, but it has to stop. Ultimately, the players have to perform. Sadly, there was nobody who could attract the eyeballs,” he lamented.

Back to red ball

The Duleep Trophy, which has been India’s only day-night first-class tournament for the last three seasons, is set to go back to the day format with red ball due to lack of TV coverage.

Squads

India Blue 

Shubman Gill (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajat Patidar, Anmolpreet Singh, Ricky Bhui, Ankit Bawne, Snell Patel (wk), Shreyas Gopal, Saurabh Kumar, Jalaj Saxena, Tushar Deshpande, Basil Thampi, Diwesh Pathania, Aniket Choudhary, Ashutosh Aman.

India Green 

Faiz Fazal (C), Akshath Reddy, Dhruv Shorey, Priyam Garg, Siddesh Lad, Akshdeep Nath, Rahul Chahar, Dharmendra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Ishan Porel, Tanveer ul Haq, Akshay Wadkar (wk), Rajesh Mohanty, Milind Kumar.

India Red

Priyank Panchal (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Axar Patel, Karun Nair, Ishan Kishan (wk), Harpreet Bhatia, Aditya Sarwate, Mahipal Lomror, Akshay Wakhare, Varun Aaron, Ronit More, Jaydev Unadkat, Sandeep Warrier, Ankit Kalsi.

Date: August 17-September 8 | Venue: Bengaluru

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Duleep Trophy Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp