Chinese feather in Surya’s cap

Viswanathan Anand's second in three World Championship winning campaigns, Ganguly also holds the distinction of winning the nationals six times in a row.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Grandmaster Surya Shekhar Ganguly has added another cap in his feather, by winning the Belt and Road Open 2019 in Hunan, China. The chess player from Kolkata left behind a strong field to win the nine-round Open tournament played in a Swiss League format. His efforts fetched him the top prize of $50,000 (`35.6 lakh).

In a field of 73 players where 24 had Elo ratings of 2600 or above, Ganguly was seeded 15th with a rating of 2638. He registered five wins and four draws to emerge the sole leader with seven points. He increased his rating by 27.5 points with a performance rating of 2876. His nearest rivals Yu Yangyi of China and Egypt’s Baseem Amin finished with 6.5 points each.

Viswanathan Anand’s second in three World Championship winning campaigns, Ganguly also holds the distinction of winning the nationals six times in a row. In the last round, he played out a draw with Spain’s Francisco Valejo Pons.

