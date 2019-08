Jayant ton guides Nellai Nadar to win

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: RIDING on RK Jayant’s century (119), Nellai Nadar ‘A’ defeated SBOA by 204 runs in the TNCA City Schools Under-14 tournament for B Somasundaram Trophy.

Brief scores: Nellai Nadar ‘A’ 230/4 in 30 ovs (RK Jayant 119, AP Pragadeesh 41 n.o, S Aadil Ahmed 35) bt SBOA 26 in 20 ovs; St Bede’s ‘A’ 189/4 in 30 overs (C Andre Siddarth 97, KV Udiit 33 n.o) bt Jawahar Vidyalaya ‘A’ 102/3 in 30 ovs (K Sanjay 54, Venesh Varshan 32 n.o); PS SSS 177/9 in 30 ovs (R Sai Rakshith 48) bt St John’s Public School 118 in 23 ovs (S Sanjay 66; D Alben Caldwell 3/17, Kritav Krishna 3/31); Chinmaya Vidyalaya 104/6 in 30 ovs (B Yeshwanth 38 n.o, C Dharshan 4/11) lost to Santhome HSS 105/2 in 21.4 ovs; Jaya Jaya Sankara International School 58 in 29.1 ovs (Siddharth Madhu 3/12) lost to St Patrick’s 59/2 in 11.3 ovs (B Saiarevinth Raaj 33); Don Bosco ‘A’ 161/7 in 30 ovs (D Alfred Jacob 55, S Eshwar 51 n.o, V Keerthan 3/8) bt Chinmaya Vidyalaya 68 in 22 ovs (RS Ambrish 5/17); St Michael’s Academy 175/5 in 30 ovs (K Kevin Romario 98 n.o) bt Sri Padma Sarangapani 119/3 in 30 ovs (S Devesh 37 n.o); Ramachandraa Public School 164/9 in 30 ovs (K Abhinav 76, Rithik Varshan 37; P Shivesh 4/20) bt Lalaji Memorial Omega International School 113/9 in 30 ovs (S Shrenik 60).

Aarave shines

S Aarave Ahuja’s 4 for 26 helped Lady Andal bundle out Nellai Nadar for 112 in their first essay on the opening day of the Swelect Serenity Cup final played at MAC st­adium. In reply, Lady Andal were 83/3 at stumps.

Brief scores: Nellai Nadar MHSS 112 all out in 47.4 ovs (Adhil 41, K Vaidyanathan 3/32, S Aarave Ahuja 4/26) vs Lady Andal 83/3 in 40 ovs (K Vaidyanathan 31 batting).

PSG Basketball tourney

Eight leading teams including defending champions Income Tax- Chennai, will vie for honours in the 55th All India Basketball Tournament for PSG Trophy, beginning here from August 9. The five-day tournament will be played on a legue-cum-knockout basis.