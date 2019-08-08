Serve and volley: Coach’s novel methods a hit with Indian players

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT is 5 pm. The Indian team’s pr­actice is scheduled for 30 minutes later. India head coach Dragan Mihailovic looks focu­sed. He is ironing out the training schedule for evening practice on the white board at the indoor training facility in SAI, Bengaluru. After 15 to 20 minutes, the Serbian is done and pl­ayers begin to trickle in. So­me of them change into their kit and head towards the board and try to understand those dr­ills, which is in the form of diagrams complete with an explainer.

The clock hits 5:30. The players form a semi-circle, all facing the board and Mihailovic explains the schedule. This has been the order of the day for the last two months or so. His training methods are quite fresh for the players.

“We are learning many new things from him. His style is different and interesting,” says Mohan Ukkrapandian.

It does not take much time to understand what the Tamil Nadu player is referring too. Sometime during the training session, three two-foot tables are placed at the attacking line, close to the net. A player stands atop each of those, while on the other side of the net, a player is getting ready to defend smashes from those standing on the tables. There is some relentless smashes at the player, who has to deal with raw power. Such practice can help improve both the defensive and offensive aspect of their game.

India players need to be re­a­dy for such kind of power game in the two major competitions coming up. Before they travel to the Asian Championships in Iran next month, which has a Tokyo 2020 qualification tournament spot, they will be participating in another competit­ion, where Ukraine and Be­­­­l­arus will also be present. Mihailovic considers it to be a big test.

Initially, when he met the bo­ys in the camp, Mihailovic was ‘afraid’ with their fitness, physical standards, their underst­a­n­ding etc, but after two months, he is pleased with the progress. Still, he wants more from his players.

“Progress is there, from tactical to the technical level. They are understanding my implementation of the system. It is good,” Mihailovic tells this daily. “We are leaving for Ukraine next week. It is very important for these guys to play teams like Ukraine and Belarus. This is going to be a big test for them. Playing (they play two practice matches amongst themselves every week) here is something, but against those guys, it is different. I want to see how these players react on the court aga­i­n­st them.”

It is evident that the coach is trying something new with this batch of players. They are constantly monitored with cameras being set up during practice. With the help of a video analy­st, the coach also informs particular players about the areas that they need to work on.