Baldev Singh picks up another High 5 as Bengal Warriors edge out U Mumba

U Mumba began the match with a successful tackle by Surinder Singh and followed it up with a successful raid by Deshwal to move into a quick 2-0 lead.

Baldev Singh got a High 5 for the Bengal Warriors, while Arjun Deshwal scored a fighting Super 10 for U Mumba at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna on Friday.

PATNA: Bengal Warriors got the better of U Mumba 32-30 in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Friday.

They enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges with both their defence and raiders firing.

U Mumba eventually enforced the first All-out of the game on Bengal Warriors in the 11th minute to take a 12-5 lead.

Bengal Warriors looked to forge a comeback immediately after the All-Out, but it was their defence that was proving to be their main source of points with the raiders finding it difficult against U Mumba's defenders.

Despite managing to chip away at U Mumba's lead, Bengal Warriors still trailed 11-16going into the break.

