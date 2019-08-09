Home Sport Other

India win eight medals to finish as second-best team at Asian schoolboy boxing

Boxing boxer bout

Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a stellar display, Indian junior boxers collected a rich haul of eight medals, including two gold, to finish their campaign as the runners-up at the Asian schoolboy Boxing Championships in Kuwait.

Besides two gold, India bagged five silver and a bronze in the competition that saw 22 nations taking part.

Gold medallist at the recently concluded sub-junior nationals, Yashwardhan Singh (58kg) continued his fine form as he defeated Uzbekistan's Aburakhimanov Abdulaziz 4-1.

The budding youngster from Haryana took some time to gauge his opponent's strategy before beating him with his power and precision.

In the 70kg category, Bharat Joon proved too strong for Asanbekov Atai, his opponent from Kyrgyzstan, and easily won the bout 5-0 to clinch the second gold medal for India.

He impressed everyone with his attacking approach and swift movement.

In the 37kg finals, Aryan missed out on the gold medal by a whisker as he lost 2-3 to Uzbekistan's Hojiakbar Mahmudov.

The diminutive boxer from Chandigarh gave his all in a neck-and-neck fight but had to be content with a silver medal.

Vinay Vishkarma (49kg) found the going tough in the first round against Tulkonov Lazizbek of Uzbekistan before giving a tough fight in the next two rounds.

He went down 2-3 and fell short of winning the yellow metal.

Preet Malik (55kg), Gaurav Saini (64kg) and Randeep (70+kg) lost their respective bouts and finished their campaign with silver medals.

Earlier, Naksh Beniwal won the bronze medal in the 67kg.

