Home Sport Other

Mexico City signs deal with F1 to race Grand Prix through 2022

Mexico City Grand Prix is one of the most colourful on the F1 circuit, famous for enthusiastic fans.

Published: 09th August 2019 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Mexico Grand Prix

fans cheer as drivers pass by during the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix | AP

By AFP

MEXICO CITY: Mexico City signed a deal Thursday with the International Motoring Federation (FIA) to continue hosting a Formula One race through 2022, after months of uncertainty about the future of the Mexican Grand Prix.

The government of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a leftist austerity crusader, had balked at shelling out tens of millions of dollars to renew its hosting rights for the race. Under the new contract, no government money will be spent, officials said.

"This is an investment with new rules, for the benefit of the city. We are seeking a new formula so that F1 can stay, without the need for public resources," Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum told a press conference.

Alejandro Soberon, chief executive of the company that operates the Mexican F1 race, CIE, said private investment and "new financing models" would be used to put on the 2020 to 2022 editions of the event.

Officials did not say who the investors were. Mexican newspaper Milenio said they included telecoms billionaire Carlos Slim -- Mexico's richest man -- and companies such as Coca-Cola, Heineken and Citibanamex.

The event will now be called the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Sheinbaum said it was important for the city to keep the race. This year's event, scheduled for October 27, is expected to bring some $700 million to the local economy, create 8,000 short-term jobs and bring 300,000 international visitors to the capital, she said.

The Mexican race is one of the most colorful on the F1 circuit, famous for enthusiastic fans clad in mariachi outfits or zany "lucha libre" wrestling costumes.

The contract was signed by Sheinbaum, Soberon and Formula One chief executive Chase Carey.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mexico city FIA F1 Mexico City Grand Prix
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp