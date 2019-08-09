Home Sport Other

Participation high in 60th Subroto Cup

The diamond jubilee edition of the Subroto Cup football tournament will attract a record participation of 112 school teams, including 16 from abroad, the organisers said on Wednesday.

Published: 09th August 2019

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The diamond jubilee edition of the Subroto Cup football tournament will attract a record participation of 112 school teams, including 16 from abroad, the organisers said on Wednesday. Asia’s biggest youth football tournament will kick off here from August 20. The teams will be vying for the winner’s prize in the sub junior boys (U-14), junior (U-17) boys and girls categories.

Group captain Deepak Ahluwalia announced that as the Subroto Mukerjee Sports Education Society is celebrating its diamond jubilee edition this year, the prize money for the winners and runners-up teams in all three categories have been enhanced by `50,000. The best player and  best goalkeeper’s prize money has been increased from `40,000 to `50,000.

The winners, apart from Cup, will get a prize money of `3,00,000 for the sub-junior and `4,00,000 each for junior boys and girls. 

