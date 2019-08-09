Two camps for athletes after Spala stint but how good will the meets be?

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A group of just over 25 athletes have started training in the town of Jablonec nad Nisou, some 100km north of Prague. This group, it is reliably learnt, contains not just the 400m runners but also a few throwers (shot put and javelin). Another group, totalling six or seven, including javelin specialists, have reportedly been sent back from Spala in Poland. It is expected that these athletes will compete at the upcoming Inter-State meet in Lucknow.

“Training began yesterday (Wednesday),” sources said. “About 26-27 athletes have made the trip, with six-seven coming back to India. They will likely compete in Lucknow.”

There were fears that athletes would be forced to return to India with their previous Schengen visas expiring on August 6. But the process went smoothly after a trip to the Indian embassy in Warsaw a few days earlier.

What’s interesting about the camp in Jablonec nad Nisou is that AFI have decided to include athletes yet to qualify for the World Championships. The earlier plan was for all those athletes to take part in Lucknow but now the thinking has changed. These athletes, including Hima Das, will hope to breach those standards at a few meets across Czech Republic.

What’s more interesting is that a few athletes currently at Jablonec will shift to Kladno in 20 days’ time. The group will travel from Kladno to Doha for the Worlds in September.

No rating for Brno event?

As for actual competitions, it is expected that after focusing on strength and conditioning during the camp at Spala, they will seek to compete at close to their optimum best. In this context, the competition at the Brno meet on August 28 will be crucial. But, worryingly, the standard may not be any better than the ones the athletes had faced in meets in Czech Republic and Poland in July. Even otherwise, the alarm bells should ring because the ‘Josef Seckar Memorial’ (International athletic meeting in BRNO) is absent from the IAAF calendar page.

Roughly, this means the meeting may not even be given a classification of ‘F’ (the worst) by the world governing body. The event is also not listed on the website of European Athletics but this daily couldn’t independently confirm if this is an oversight or whether the event actually doesn’t have a rating. Attempts to contact Jiri Jon, the athlete liaison officer for the meet, went in vain.

Meanwhile, the AFI said the venues have been chosen in consultation with the coaches and experts. Athletes will shuffle between the two venues depending on their schedule and training regimen.