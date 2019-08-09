Warring archery factions lead to world body sanction

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tussle for power once again br­o­­ught the downfall of a sports federation in India. World Archery (WA) has hit the final nail in Archery Association of India’s (AAI) coffin by suspending it effective August 5 af­ter no resolution could be reached with regards to two factions — one led by Union Minister Arjun Munda and another by former bureaucrat BVP Rao — getting elected. The notice comes a day prior to the next scheduled hearing on the matter by a special bench of the Delhi High Court.

The world body had initially given time till the end of this mo­nth to get its house in order but since the matter is sub-judice in Delhi HC no decision on the warring factions could be reached.

“WA is implementing the decision taken in June by suspending the AAI. The last event in wh­ich Indian athletes can participate is the youth championships in Madrid,” WA secretary general Tom Dielen said in a statement.

The Indian body had requested WA to give it some more time as co­urt proceedings are already underway but it was turned down. The next event of note for Indian archers is the 2019 Asian Archery Championships and Asian Para Championships as these will offer quota places for the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games. While the men’s team have secu­red a three-member spot for Tok­yo, the women’s team are yet to do so.

“We will now work with the Indian Olympic Association and Indian Government to try to establish a transitory committee, with representatives from all sides, to handle urgent matters. If no long-term solution is found by the end of August, the executive board will decide what can be done to preserve the chances of Indian athletes participating in the Asian Championships and Asian Para Championships,” Dielen added.