Yuvansree hits fifty in TNCA U-16 tourney

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: V Yuvansree’s52 enabled Alagappa MHSS thrash Sri Chaitanya by 138 runs in the TNCA City Schools U-16 tournament for C Ramaswamy Trophy.

Brief scores: Alagappa MHSS 222/8 in 30 ovs (V Yuvansree 52; J Kaushik 3/28) bt Sri Chaitanya 84/9 in 30 ovs (Christopher J Gilbert 3/12). SBOA 92 in 24.4 ovs bt Modern SSS 42 in 24 ovs (S Praveen 4/13). Ramachandraa Public School 148/9 in 30 ovs (Vrishank Karthik 47; Mukund Bharadwaj 4/21) lost to PS SSS 150/3 in 28 ovs (Anirudh Narayanan 73, L Vikram 45). Chettinad Vidyashram B 208/8 in 30 ovs (H Rakesh Roshan 53 n.o) bt Santhome B 110/5 in 30 ovs. Govt HSS A 252/6 in 30 ovs (P Nandha Kumar 68, G Bala 59) bt Velammal Vidhyashram 55 in 13.1 ovs (PR Gokul Nath 3/5, S Vasantha Kumar 3/16). St Patrick’s B 115 in 30 ovs (S Navin Kumar 46) bt Don Bosco B 72 in 23.4 ovs (S Adithya Velavan 3/20).

Lady Andal bag title

All-round display by K Vaidhyanathan (3/32 and 31) came in handy for Lady Andal to beat Nellai Nadar by five wickets in the final of the Swelect Serenity Cup U-19 tournament played at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Former Indian cricketer Robin Singh gave away the prizes.

Brief scores: Nellai Nadar MHSS 112 in 47.4 ovs (A MD Adhil 41; K Vaidyanathan 3/32, S Aarave Ahuja 4/26) lost to Lady Andal 113/5 in 52.3 ovs. MoM: Vaidhyanathan.

Deepika advances

Deepika of AKG beat S Hrithika LTTA 11-7, 11-7, 7-11,11-8 in the youth girl’s quarterfinals of the Chennai Achievers 8th Tamil Nadu state ranking table tennis tournament.

Results: Youth: (Quarterfinals): Boys: R Santhosh Kumar (Jawahar) bt V Malesh (Jawahar) 11-5, 11-8, 11-6; Shri Krishna (SRM) bt Sriram Kannan (Ch Ach) 11-8,11-9,11-9; Piyush Sagar (Erode) bt S Tharun (MCC) 4-11, 11-5, 5-11, 13-11, 12-10; S Karthikeyan (RTTA) bt J Akshay (KTTC) 7-11, 11-13, 11-7, 11-3, 11-7. Girls: Gladlyn Flora (MOP) bt Shreya Shivakumar (Ch Ach) 11-6, 9-11, 6-11,11-9,11-9; Deepika (AKG) bt S Hrithika (LTTA)11-7, 11-7, 7-11,11-8; Kavyashree (Jawahar) bt M Nithyashree (Ch Ach) 11-7, 11-9, 12-10; VS Kokila (RTTA) bt A Priyadarshini (AKG) 11-7,12-10,11-9.

Sridhar shines

Sridhar of SLVS outplayed Prakash of Velammal 38-35, 53-11 in the Madras United Club snooker tournament.

Results: Sridhar (SLVS) bt Prakash (Velammal) 38-35, 53-11; Karuna (Snook City) bt Mounan (Velammal) 58-20, 72-24; Lokesh (BG) bt Sri Krishanth (Velammal) 52-19, 49-25; Aasim (Snook City) bt PC Sivakumar (League Club) 71-34, 53-15; Dinesh (Q lounge) bt Hanief (Velammal) 54-9, 77-36; E Sivakumar (Alumni) bt Harish (Velammal) 53-9, 61-29; Aditya (Cue and You) bt Zabej (Velammal) 58-14, Nelson (Snook City) bt C Subash (Q Lounge) 62-21, 65-52; Ranjit (Smart Shooters) bt T Krishnamurthy (League Club) 85-15, 74-10.

Shekar in semis

Top seed Shekar Veeraswamy of Karnataka defeated state mate Anil D Almeida 6-1, 6-1 in the men’s quarterfinals of the Marina Open AITA ranking wheelchair tennis tournament.

Results: Singles: Men: Quarterfinals: Shekar Veeraswamy (Kar) bt Anil D Almeida (Kar) 6-1, 6-1; K Karthik (TN) bt S Suresh (TN) 6-1, 6-0; Mariappan D (TN) bt Alexander James (TN) 6-1, 6-0; S Balachandar (TN) bt Sathasivam Kannupayan (TN) 6-2, 6-1.