Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy’s feat deserves more than it got

Veturi Srivatsa By

Express News Service

When Indian sportspersons have been making waves internationally, the Indian media is more interested in Ashes or what Pep Guardiola has to say on the English Premier League season and other gossip.

On a day when two young badminton players, Chirag Shetty (22) and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (18) created history by winning a BWF Super 500 tournament in Thailand and entered the top 10 in the world rankings, their fantastic feat was not the lead story. Only one national daily did justice to their amazing rise as its badminton correspondent wrote on the finer points of their spectacular game.

Chirag and Satwik, the first Indian men’s doubles pair to win a title of that stature, are ninth in world rankings now. It was not one of those victories that Indians have been recording in lower-tier tournaments. They stunned the reigning world champions in the final. Satwik is big and can smash the shuttle fiercely. Chirag matches him in that regard. The two rotated attack so well that the Chinese were left bewildered against their relentlessness and sound defence.

Satwik and Chirag have a nice little story to narrate as to how the former worked out a risky “ace” of his own to bamboozle the Chinese at a crucial stage in the first game to earn a game point. The two come from different backgrounds and form an unlikely pair.

Satwik is from the East Godavari district town of Aamalapuram, the picturesque place of temples, lush green fields, coconut groves and jackfruits. Chirag is from Mumbai and belongs to a community which migrated from coastal Karnataka to set up popular eateries in the megapolis.

It is not that India have not produced good doubles combinations, but they remained good to get the odd point in team events. The Ghosh brothers, Dipu and Romen, were a popular pair, but those were the days when they added doubles to their singles play. Doubles was important for team events and a decent crop of these players added colour to the court.

In the last couple of decades, women’s and mixed doubles gained in prominence. Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa did well and they wanted doubles to be taken seriously by the authorities by appointing a separate doubles coach.

Now, a separate coach for doubles is paying off and as national coach, Pullela Gopichand said India needs more coaches to take care of individual players as he won’t be able to accompany the Sainas and Sindhus everywhere if he has to produce more players of their caliber.

The Indian cricket team expectedly left their World Cup misery behind and smashed the West Indies 3-0 in the Twenty20 series. Now the talk is about the squad for the T20 World Cup next year.

After the World Cup, retirements have started. The first one to go was Shoaib Malik, but he will be available for Twenty20, like Dale Steyn who announced he is only quitting Test cricket, unlike his teammate Hashim Amla, who is out of all international cricket.

In looking at what international stalwarts are doing or talking, not many may have taken note of Suya Sekhar Ganguly winning his biggest purse at the Belt and Road International Tournament in China. When one is not talking about tennis, golf or soccer earnings, chess star Ganguly’s $50,000 (`35 lakh) cash prize from the event is easily one of the highest and worth celebrating.

Another Indian star in the news is wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who clinched her third gold overseas in the 53 kg category at the Poland Open, following up on her success in both Spain and Istanbul.

These are the bright spots, while the politics of India’s coach selection and doping procedures keep people occupied day in and day out.

(The writer is a veteran commentator. Views expressed are personal. He can be reached at sveturi@gmail.com)