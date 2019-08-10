Deepak to lead India in Jr Worlds

firoz mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Eager to change colour of his medal, wrestler Deepak Punia will lead India’s charge in the freestyle category of the Junior World Championships scheduled in Tallinn, Estonia from August 12 to 18.

The Haryana grappler won a silver medal in the previous edition held in Trnava, Slovakia.

“Deepak is the biggest hope in freestyle. Apart from him, Vijay Bajirao Patil (57 kg) and Parveen Malik (74 kg) are also capable of finishing in the top three,” Parvesh Kumar Mann, junior India coach, told this newspaper.India will compete in all ten weight categories in freestyle, Greco-Roman and women’s wrestling in the championships.

The men’s freestyle team will leave on Saturday while the women and Greco-Roman wrestlers will depart for the venue on August 12 and 14 respectively. India can also expect a few medals in the women’s section with Anshu Malik being the brightest prospect.

She won a 59 kg bronze in the 2018 event and can again be a medal contender along with compatriots — Neelam (50 kg), Pooja Jaat (53 kg), Anju (55 kg), Bharti Baghel (57 kg) and Tina (65 kg). “We’ve a few good wrestlers this time and expect more medals than previous edition when we bagged two bronze,” said junior women’s wrestling coach Ram Budaki. Apart from Anshu, Mansi won a bronze in the last edition in 57 kg.

The Indian contingent also won three medals including two silver and a bronze in the Greco-Roman category in 2018. Sajan Bhanwal, who finished second last year, will again be in the spotlight. Vijay bagged a bronze in 55 kg and he will be looking to improve his performance this time around.