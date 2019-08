Harish gets the better of Abhijeet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Harish of Red 15 defeated Abhijeet of Snook City 59-20, 51-33 in the Madras United Club non-medallist snooker tournament.

Results: Harish (Red 15) bt Abhijeet (Snook City) 59-20, 51-33; Zubir (Q Tricks) bt Jaya Kumar 20-49, 64-50, 51-19; Sultan (Impact) bt Faqrudeen (YMCA, Vepery) 72-51, 53-28; Rohan Surya (Snook City) bt Abhinav Ratna Sabapathy (Boat Club) 61-15, 39-54, 66-51; Ashok (Snookin) bt Sampath (ABC) 74-49, 9- 48, 43-32; Sarath (Q Lounge) bt Hari Kumar (ABC) 61- 43, 51-26; Gowtham Ajee (Snook City) bt Jonah (TNBSA) 71-64, 8-63, 52-16; Sabeer (Smart Shooters) bt Sarfaraz (Impact) 49-75, 60-18, 57-44; Shahjahan (YMCA, Vepery) bt Vinay Ojha (MUC) 79-43, 51-65, 56-15.

Tharun shines

Riding on LK Tharun’s 93, Chennai Public School (Thirumazhisai) defeated Sri Venkateshwara Vidyalaya by 63 runs in the final of the Jai Krishna Memorial U-16 round robin tournament played at Reddy Santhoshpuram grounds.

Brief scores: Chennai Public School (Tmzhi) 247/6 in 40 ovs (LK Tharun 93, B Hemanath 78) bt Sri Venkateshwara Vidyalaya 184/7 in 40 ovs (Prapanchan 32, Lingesh 31, Easwar 30, S Hrithish 3/36).