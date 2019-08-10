Home Sport Other

Personal coach Raman to accompany Sathiyan for World Cup

The Raman Foundation also pledged to donate `20,000 per month to Project Sambandh, an initiative started by Vembu Shankar, a former member of the Indian Army.

Published: 10th August 2019 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

raman

S Raman (second right) during the launch of Raman Foundation on Friday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: G Sathiyan’s personal coach, S Raman, will travel with his ward to the World Cup at Chengdu from October 18 to 20. Sathiyan, who qualified after finishing sixth at the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup in April, can pick up more ranking points.

“He has come up by leaps and bounds,” Raman told this daily during a function to launch the Raman Foundation at his high performance centre on Friday. “I will go to the South Zone national ranking championship in Thiruvananthapuram (August 14-21). After that, I will join Sathiyan and be with him till the World Cup.”

About the Foundation itself, Raman said it was a means of giving something back. “This is a means of giving something back to the sport. I already hand out subsidies and scholarships worth `1 lakh to students. This has been a few ye­ars in the making. Now, I have decided to do all of those gr­ants through the foundation.”

The Raman Foundation also pledged to donate `20,000 per month to Project Sambandh, an initiative started by Vembu Shankar, a former member of the Indian Army. Sambandh’s initiative is to help the lives of families of soldiers who died on duty, but not in battle.

Kevin cracks ton

K Kevin Romario’s century helped Saint Michael’s Academy beat Saint John’s by 278 runs in the TNCA City Schools U-16 tournament for C Ramaswamy Trophy.

Brief scores: Nellai Nadar ‘B’ 137 in 27.2 ovs (Michael Antony Vimalan 32, M Naresh Kumar 3/14, P  Gopinath 3/26) bt Ramakrishna Mission 66 in 16.5 ovs (S Aadil Ahmed 4/18, AP Pragadeesh Kumar 3/18). Saint Michael’s Academy 352/1 in 30 ovs (K Kevin Romario 160, K Sai Kishore 35, VS Aaditya  112 n.o.) bt Saint John’s 74 in 22.3 ovs (N Shiva Prasath 4/9). Saint Mary’s 109 in 17.2 overs (S Vijay Milton 49, G Varun 4/25) lost to Chinmaya Vidyalaya 113/5 in 20.1 ovs (SK Vikaas 45). Sri Chaitanya Techno School 163 in 25.1 ovs (S Sachin Saini 47, E Gokula Kannan 4/23, V Vinoth Kumar 5/26) bt Sri Ahobila Math 146 in 27.5 ovs (P Vasantha Murthy 65, S Ritiesh Panihari 6/17). Government HSS ‘B’ 341/4 in 30 ovs (H Kanish 125 n.o, T Kumaragurubaran 88, R Kaif Ahemed 55) bt BVM Global School 37 in 12.2 ovs (R Krithick Babu 5/4, D Shriram 3/9). Lalaji Memorial Omega 298 for no loss in 30 ovs (S Shrenik 121 n.o, P Tejesh 118 n.o.) bt APL Global School 84 in 19.1 ovs.

Shamini in semis

K Shamini of Jawahar beat Swetha Kumaravel of AGORC in the women’s quarterfinals of the Chennai Achievers 8th Tamil Nadu state-ranking table tennis tournament.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp