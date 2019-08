Sushmit enters semifinal of state ranking table tennis tournament

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sushmit Sriram of MVM defeated R Santhosh Kumar of Jawahar 11-8, 11-5, 11-9, 8-11, 5- 11,11-9 in the men’s quarterfinals of the 8th Tamil Nadu state ranking table tennis tournament. Results: (all quarters): Men: Subash (AGORC) bt Thiruvengadam (BOB) 11-7, 11-9, 10-12, 13-11, 11-5; Sriram (MVM) bt Kumar (Jawahar) 11-8, 11-5, 11-9, 8-11, 5-11,11-9; Prabhakarn (SRSA) bt Seshadri (ITRC) 13-11, 11-4, 11-7, 10-12, 11-5; Ananth (MVM) bt Preyesh (CPS) 11-7, 10- 12, 11-4, 11-6, 11-8. Boys: Cadet: Abhlinandh (Ch Ach) bt Mehan (Ch Ach) 11-4, 12-10, 11-9; Umesh (Mdx) bt Venkatadri (Jawahar) 11-7, 11- 7, 8-11, 11-3; Sriram (Ch Ach) bt Karthik (SSA Erode) 11-13, 11-6, 11-6, 11-7; Nikhil (AKG) bt Tejasram (SPTTC) 11-5, 7-11, 11-8, 12-14, 11-4.

Evaans win Evaans MHSS beat Vels Vidyashram 11-0 in the league round of the SSN inter-school junior football championship. Results: Bhavan’s Vidyashram drew with Chinmaya Vidyalaya (Anna Nagar) 1-1; JJ Government School (Sriperumbudur) bt Sana Model 8-0; Evaans MHSS bt Vels Vidyashram 11-0; Chinmaya Vidyalaya (Anna Nagar) bt Gateway International School 7-0.

Moinsha victorious Moinsha of Q Ball City blanked Pavan of Snook City 2-0 in the MUC non-medallist snooker tournament. Results: Moinsha (Q Ball City) bt Pavan (Snook City) 59-29, 39-29; Moueen bt Vimal (Alumni) 56-38, 55-12; Ramakrishnan (YMCA Vepery) bt Dinesh (CNC) 46-26, 36-44, 57-48; Pradeep (Q Lounge) bt Sridhar (Velammal) 49-5, 60-33; Yatheendaraj (SOS) bt Parthiban (Masse) 58-8, 49-15; Rajesh (TNSBA) bt Adnan (YMCA Vepery) 66-10, 63-36; Shyamsundar (MUC) bt Prabhu (BG) 38-39, 52- 38, 53-41; Arvind (MUC) bt Shamshudeen (Q Ball City) 45-37, 62-33.

Karthik bags title Third seed K Karthik of Tamil Nadu defeated state mate S Balachandar 2-6, 7-5, 6-1 in the men’s singles final of the third Marina Open AITA ranking wheelchair tennis tournament. Karthik received a cash award of `30,000 and 30 AITA points. Pratima Rao, who won the women’s singles, bagged `13,000 and 15 points. Former India tennis star Somdev Devvarman gave away the prizes. Results: (all finals): Singles: Men: Karthik (TN) bt Balachandar (TN) 2-6, 7-5, 6-1. Women: Prathima (KA) bt Shilpa (KA) 7-5, 6-1. Doubles: Men: Veeraswamy KA)/ Balachandar (TN) bt Karthik (TN)/ Mariappan (TN) 3-6, 6-3 (10-5).

Krithik advances Krithik S Kalyan of Tamil Nadu beat state mate Varun Krishnan 9-0 in the boys qualifying first round of the adidas- MCC national junior tennis championship. Results: Boys: Javia (GJ) bt Kumar (TN) 9-6; Kalyan (TN) bt Krishnan (TN) 9-0; Skandha (KA) bt Manav (TN) 9-5; Ananth (AP) bt Saikiran CR (TN) 9-4; Pathange (KA) bt Lotlikar (KA) 9-3; Shivashankar (TN) bt Aryan (UP) 9-5.

Ajith-Vijay in final Ajith Haridas and Vijay Lancy of MCC defeated the pair of Jerome Krawczyk and Xavier Engrand 21-13, 18-21, 21-8 in the semifinals of the world senior badminton championship being played in Poland.