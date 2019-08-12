Home Sport Other

Anish targetting Olympic berth in Rio

Lives of athletes change drastically post winning an international medal. But Anish says everything has gone back to normal.

Published: 12th August 2019 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Indian shooter Anish Bhanwala

Indian shooter Anish Bhanwala(left) in action during Asian Games. (Photo | PTI)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Most youngsters at the age of 16 love spending time with friends with quite a few career choices in mind but yet to zero in on a definite one. Anish Bhanwala is not in the same mould.

He already holds the record for being the youngest Indian to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal at the age of 15, a feat he achieved in Gold Coast last year. Now the boy from Karnal, Haryana, has his sights firmly on securing a Tokyo Olympics berth in 25m rapid fire when the Indian shooting contingent lands in Rio for the last World Cup of the season.

“That’s my main aim now. I’m fully focussed on the job at hand and I want to let my pistol do the talking,” he told TNIE. Something quite reminiscent to his WhatsApp status: Winners don’t wait for chances, they take them. Incidentally, It will be the last World Cup offering Olympic quota places, after which quota places will be available only in the Asian Championships.

Till now, Anjum Moudgil, Apurvi Chandela, Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker have won Olympic quota places for the country.

Before he heads out for Rio, Anish clinched gold in the Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, but he himself admits that he did not participate there with the intention of winning a medal. “I had gone there with the intention of improving my score. A gold feels great obviously and it was a bonus.” Anish had also taken part in the XII Sardar Sajjan Singh Sethi Memorial Masters Shooting meet, where he won bronze in 25m standard pistol.

Lives of athletes change drastically post winning an international medal. But Anish says everything has gone back to normal. “Initially, there was quite a lot of hype. But now it is back to normal. I never felt like a star. I just want to concentrate on giving my best when I grab my gun.”

People will be surprised to know that Anish does not have many friends. Because of his shooting commitments, he has hardly attended school. In turn, he has never had the luxury of making friends. “Fellow players in the national camp are my friends. Outside, I do not socialise much. It is not an issue for me.”

Staying positive is one of his strongest suits. And that trait enables him to not take too much pressure upon himself. “If you train hard and you are confident of your own abilities, nothing should faze you. Results can vary but hard work will eventually see you through,” he signed off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp