Home Sport Other

Chetan converts first-day advantage to victory

He only had a slender lead going into the second and final day of the Rally of Coimbatore but for Chetan Shivram, that was enough.

Published: 12th August 2019 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Chetan Shivram and co-driver Dilip Sharan rejoice in Coimbatore on Sunday

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: He only had a slender lead going into the second and final day of the Rally of Coimbatore but for Chetan Shivram, that was enough. The Team Akshara racer, alongside his brother and co-driver Dilip Sharan, built on his overnight lead to emerge triumphant in the second round of the Champions Yacht Club-FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship 2019, here on Sunday.

Shivram had gone into Day 2 leading the Suhem Kabeer by four seconds. But the tide turned in his favour early on Sunday when Kabeer, and co-driver Jeeva Rathnam, got stuck in the slush and lost six minutes, slipping out of reckoning for the win.

This meant that JK Tyre’s Younus Ilyas, over whom Shivram had a 19-second overnight lead, became the closest rival to the leader. Younus, with co-driver Harish Gowda, kept pace with Chetan in all three stages of the day, even winning a couple. He cut away at the overnight lead that Shivram had built up but fell short of time, eventually finishing 04.600 seconds behind.

Favourite Gaurav Gill of Team Mahindra had dropped out of reckoning on Saturday itself, while Round 1 winner Dean Mascarenhas had lost a lot of time to drop to the bottom of the table. Mascarenhas, with co-driver Shruptha Padival, had a stormer on Sunday, clawing back 32 places to finish tenth overall. “This is my first major win,” Shivram said after the rally. “We went flat out in the first stage today as the gap between us and Fabid was really narrow. So we decided to try and increase the gap first and then play safe. Suhem lost a lot of time in that stage, making it just a little easy for us.”

Results: INRC Overall: 1. Chetan Shivram & Dilip Sharan (1:33:51.700 hr), 2. Younus Ilyas & Harish Gowda (1:33:56.300 hr), 3. Fabid Ahmer & Sanath G (1:34:54.400 hr). INRC 2: 1. Younus Ilyas & Harish Gowda (1:33:56.300 hr), 2. Dean Mascarenhas & Shruptha Padival (1:28:33.800 hr), 3. Suhem Kabeer & Jeeva Rathinam (1:40:17.000 hr). INRC 3: 1. Chetan Shivram & Dilip Sharan (1:33:51.700 hr), 2. Fabid Ahmer & Sanath G (1:34:54.400 hr), 3. Aditya Thakur & Virender Kashyap (1:35:57.700 hr). INRC 4: 1. Vaibhav Marate & Arjun SSB (1:38:27.000 hr), 2. Manoj Mohanan & Francis Sachin (1:39:36.300 hr); 3. Rakshith Iyer & Chandrashekar (1:40:17.000).

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp