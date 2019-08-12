Chetan converts first-day advantage to victory

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: He only had a slender lead going into the second and final day of the Rally of Coimbatore but for Chetan Shivram, that was enough. The Team Akshara racer, alongside his brother and co-driver Dilip Sharan, built on his overnight lead to emerge triumphant in the second round of the Champions Yacht Club-FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship 2019, here on Sunday.

Shivram had gone into Day 2 leading the Suhem Kabeer by four seconds. But the tide turned in his favour early on Sunday when Kabeer, and co-driver Jeeva Rathnam, got stuck in the slush and lost six minutes, slipping out of reckoning for the win.

This meant that JK Tyre’s Younus Ilyas, over whom Shivram had a 19-second overnight lead, became the closest rival to the leader. Younus, with co-driver Harish Gowda, kept pace with Chetan in all three stages of the day, even winning a couple. He cut away at the overnight lead that Shivram had built up but fell short of time, eventually finishing 04.600 seconds behind.

Favourite Gaurav Gill of Team Mahindra had dropped out of reckoning on Saturday itself, while Round 1 winner Dean Mascarenhas had lost a lot of time to drop to the bottom of the table. Mascarenhas, with co-driver Shruptha Padival, had a stormer on Sunday, clawing back 32 places to finish tenth overall. “This is my first major win,” Shivram said after the rally. “We went flat out in the first stage today as the gap between us and Fabid was really narrow. So we decided to try and increase the gap first and then play safe. Suhem lost a lot of time in that stage, making it just a little easy for us.”

Results: INRC Overall: 1. Chetan Shivram & Dilip Sharan (1:33:51.700 hr), 2. Younus Ilyas & Harish Gowda (1:33:56.300 hr), 3. Fabid Ahmer & Sanath G (1:34:54.400 hr). INRC 2: 1. Younus Ilyas & Harish Gowda (1:33:56.300 hr), 2. Dean Mascarenhas & Shruptha Padival (1:28:33.800 hr), 3. Suhem Kabeer & Jeeva Rathinam (1:40:17.000 hr). INRC 3: 1. Chetan Shivram & Dilip Sharan (1:33:51.700 hr), 2. Fabid Ahmer & Sanath G (1:34:54.400 hr), 3. Aditya Thakur & Virender Kashyap (1:35:57.700 hr). INRC 4: 1. Vaibhav Marate & Arjun SSB (1:38:27.000 hr), 2. Manoj Mohanan & Francis Sachin (1:39:36.300 hr); 3. Rakshith Iyer & Chandrashekar (1:40:17.000).