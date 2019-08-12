Karnataka beat Indian Air Force 2-1 in Bangalore Cup hockey

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka eked out a close 2-1 win over Indian Air Force, Delhi at the ongoing Dolo-650 Bangalore Cup All India Hockey Tournament (Men) here on Monday.

With another match to be played in Pool B against Army XI on Wednesday, Karnataka have strengthened their position in the pool B table with four points following a draw and a win in the tournament so far.

In another Pool A match, Indian Navy inched closer to a semifinal berth with a formidable 4-1 win over All India Customs.

Karnataka captain Nikkin Thimmaiah led from the front by scoring a sensational field goal, Somaiah KP doubled the home team's lead in the 16th minute.

IAF scored a consolation goal in the 58th minute through Anand Lakra.