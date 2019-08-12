Preyesh bags double in Tamil Nadu state-ranking table tennis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: S Preyesh of Chennai Public School won the junior and sub-junior titles at the Chennai Achievers 8th Tamil Nadu state-ranking table tennis tournament on Sunday.

In the junior final, Preyesh defeated P Raghuram of VINWIN 11-9, 11-5,11-7,11-6. In the sub-junior segment, he overcame S Tharun of MCC 13-11, 14-12, 11-8, 11-13,11-5.

Final results: Men: E Prabhakaran (SRSA) bt Sushmit Sriram (MVM) 10-12, 11-6, 11-9, 11-3, 6-11, 9-11, 11-3. Youth boys: S Karthikeyan (RTTA) bt R Santhosh Kumar (Jawahar) 13-11, 9-11, 11-7, 11-7, 2-11, 11-9. Junior: S Preyesh (CPS) bt P Raghuram (VINWIN) 11-9, 11-5, 11-7, 11-6. Sub-jr: S Preyesh (CPS) bt S Tharun (MCC) 13-11, 14-12, 11-8, 11-13, 11-5. Cadet: K Umesh (MDX) bt S Sriram (Ch Ach) 11-9, 9-11, 11-8, 11-5. Mini-cadet: Vishruth Ramakrishnan (MST) bt R Akash (MST) 11-6, 6-11, 11-4, 11-1. Women: Amrutha Pushpak (RBI) bt K Shamini (Jawahar) 11-4, 11-4, 11-9, 11-7. Youth girls: N Deepika (AKG) bt VS Kokila (RTTA) 11-8, 11-4, 5-11, 11-7, 6-11, 11-4. Junior: DK Vedhalakshmi (MVM) bt S Heithika (LTTA) 11-4, 11-2, 8-11, 11-3, 11-6. Sub-jr: B Kavya Shree (Jawahar) bt VS Nehal (Mdu) 11-7, 5-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-8. Cadet: N Sharvani (LTTA) bt M Hanshini (MST) 11-8, 11-6, 11-6. Mini-cadet: M Ananya (Ch Ach) bt Bhuvanitha (Mdu) 12-10, 11-8, 8-11, 11-3.

Junior clay court tennis

Deepalakshmi Vanarajau of Tamil Nadu defeated Mirudhula Palanivel 6-1, 7-5 in the final qualifying round of the adidas-MCC national junior clay court championship. In all, eight boys and as many girls made it to the main draw of the event.

Final qualifying round: Boys: Dev V Javia (GJ) bt Ananth Mani Muni (AP) 6-1, 6-1; Chetan P Gadiyar (GJ) bt Arnav Pathange (KA) 6-4, 1-0 ret; Aman Dahiya (HR) bt Tharakesh Ashokar (TN) 6-1, 6-1; Dhanya Shah (GJ) bt Hritesh Balmiki (UP) 6-4, 6-1; Arjun Sriram (KA) bt Ashwin Mudar Bhat (KA) 6-0, 6-0; Shashank A Narde (KA) bt Gyangrahith Movva (TS) 6-3, 6-0; Lanka Suhith Reddy (TS) bt Ronin Rohit Lotlikar (KA) 7-5, 6-2; Bhrugen Alkesh Bondre (GJ) bt Tushar Madan (DL) 6-3, 6-1. Girls: Suhith Maruri (KA) bt Mahika A Gupta (MH) 6-0, 6-2; Deepalakshmi Vanarajau (TN) bt Mirudhula Palanivel (TN) 6-1, 7-5; Abhaya Vemuri (TS) bt Sai Diya Balaji (TN) 6-4, 0-6, 6-4; Saniya M Masand (KA) bt Karthika Vijay (TN) 6-3, 5-7, 6-3; Vanshita Pathania (KA) bt Janani Ramesh (TN) 6-0, 6-4; Kiran G Rani (TN) bt S B Apoorva (KA) 3-6, 6-2, 6-1; Roshne A Naga (TN) bt Divya Bhardwaj (GJ) 6-1, 6-2; Apurva Vemuri (TS) bt Riya Uboveja (MH) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Corporate tournament

Indian Sports League will organise an open corporate table tennis tournament on August 31 and September 1 at Decathlon in Perungudi. It will be played in a league-cum-knockout format. Two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stage. There will singles and doubles events for men and women. Entry fee is `300 for singles and `400 for doubles. For further details, contact 6380344458, 8015708288.