Home Sport Other

Preyesh bags double in Tamil Nadu state-ranking table tennis

S Preyesh of Chennai Public School won the junior and sub-junior titles at the Chennai Achievers 8th Tamil Nadu state-ranking table tennis tournament on Sunday.

Published: 12th August 2019 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Winners of the 8th TN state-ranking meet in Chennai on Sunday | d sampathkumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: S Preyesh of Chennai Public School won the junior and sub-junior titles at the Chennai Achievers 8th Tamil Nadu state-ranking table tennis tournament on Sunday.
In the junior final, Preyesh defeated P Raghuram of VINWIN 11-9, 11-5,11-7,11-6. In the sub-junior segment, he overcame S Tharun of MCC 13-11, 14-12, 11-8, 11-13,11-5.

Final results: Men: E Prabhakaran (SRSA) bt Sushmit Sriram (MVM) 10-12, 11-6, 11-9, 11-3, 6-11, 9-11, 11-3. Youth boys: S Karthikeyan (RTTA) bt R Santhosh Kumar (Jawahar) 13-11, 9-11, 11-7, 11-7, 2-11, 11-9. Junior: S Preyesh (CPS) bt P Raghuram (VINWIN) 11-9, 11-5, 11-7, 11-6. Sub-jr: S Preyesh (CPS) bt S Tharun (MCC) 13-11, 14-12, 11-8, 11-13, 11-5. Cadet: K Umesh (MDX) bt S Sriram (Ch Ach) 11-9, 9-11, 11-8, 11-5. Mini-cadet: Vishruth Ramakrishnan (MST) bt R Akash (MST) 11-6, 6-11, 11-4, 11-1. Women: Amrutha Pushpak (RBI) bt K Shamini (Jawahar) 11-4, 11-4, 11-9, 11-7. Youth girls: N Deepika (AKG) bt VS Kokila (RTTA) 11-8, 11-4, 5-11, 11-7, 6-11, 11-4. Junior: DK Vedhalakshmi (MVM) bt S Heithika (LTTA) 11-4, 11-2, 8-11, 11-3, 11-6. Sub-jr: B Kavya Shree (Jawahar) bt VS Nehal (Mdu) 11-7, 5-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-8. Cadet: N Sharvani (LTTA) bt M Hanshini (MST) 11-8, 11-6, 11-6. Mini-cadet: M Ananya (Ch Ach) bt  Bhuvanitha (Mdu) 12-10, 11-8, 8-11, 11-3.

Junior clay court tennis
Deepalakshmi Vanarajau of Tamil Nadu defeated Mirudhula Palanivel 6-1, 7-5 in the final qualifying round of the adidas-MCC national junior clay court championship. In all, eight boys and as many girls made it to the main draw of the event.

Final qualifying round: Boys: Dev V Javia (GJ) bt Ananth Mani Muni (AP) 6-1, 6-1; Chetan P Gadiyar (GJ) bt Arnav Pathange (KA) 6-4, 1-0 ret; Aman Dahiya (HR) bt Tharakesh Ashokar (TN) 6-1, 6-1; Dhanya Shah (GJ) bt Hritesh Balmiki (UP) 6-4, 6-1; Arjun Sriram (KA) bt Ashwin Mudar Bhat (KA) 6-0, 6-0; Shashank A Narde (KA) bt Gyangrahith Movva (TS) 6-3, 6-0; Lanka Suhith Reddy (TS) bt Ronin Rohit Lotlikar (KA) 7-5, 6-2; Bhrugen Alkesh Bondre (GJ) bt Tushar Madan (DL) 6-3, 6-1. Girls: Suhith Maruri (KA) bt Mahika A Gupta (MH) 6-0, 6-2; Deepalakshmi Vanarajau (TN) bt Mirudhula Palanivel (TN) 6-1, 7-5; Abhaya Vemuri (TS) bt Sai Diya Balaji (TN) 6-4, 0-6, 6-4; Saniya M Masand (KA) bt Karthika Vijay (TN) 6-3, 5-7, 6-3; Vanshita Pathania (KA) bt Janani Ramesh (TN) 6-0, 6-4; Kiran G Rani (TN) bt S B Apoorva (KA) 3-6, 6-2, 6-1; Roshne A Naga (TN) bt Divya Bhardwaj (GJ) 6-1, 6-2; Apurva Vemuri (TS) bt Riya Uboveja (MH) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Corporate tournament
Indian Sports League will organise an open corporate table tennis tournament on August 31 and September 1 at Decathlon in Perungudi. It will be played in a league-cum-knockout format. Two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stage. There will singles and doubles events for men and women. Entry fee is `300 for singles and `400 for doubles. For further details, contact 6380344458, 8015708288.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp