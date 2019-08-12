Home Sport Other

Shot in the arm despite defeat for Indian volleyball

What makes India’s achievement more impressive is that they had just over a month to prepare for this tournament.

volleyball

Action from the Asian U-23 Championship final between India and Chinese Taipei

By Vishnu Prasad
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the end, all the guts that India’s young spikers had displayed over a week in Myanmar, wasn’t enough. They fought well in the final of the Asian U-23 Championships against Chinese Taipei but ended on the wrong side of a 1-3 defeat. But the mere fact that they had got that far augurs well for the future of Indian volleyball.

This is the second time that India is playing in this event and their previous appearance in 2015 had ended in the quarterfinals (at the hands of Chinese Taipei). After that, Indian volleyball went through its worst phase with the federation getting suspended over factionalism and the national team’s rankings dropping 92 places to 131 due to a lack of matches. To go from there to the final of an Asian event within a year of being welcomed back into the international fold is a remarkable turnaround.

“This is a big achievement for the team and for the federation,” Volleyball Federation of India secretary Ramavtar Singh Jakhar told this newspaper. “This performance shows that we are on the right path. VFI and the FIVB (world body) have been working together to prepare a roadmap for Indian volleyball and the results will soon start showing.”

India had started the tournament with an upset 3-2 victory over China, who finished fifth in the last edition of the tournament. They then crushed New Zealand 3-0 before losing to Thailand 2-3. A 3-0 trouncing of Kazhakstan got their campaign back on track and even a 2-3 loss to Japan couldn’t prevent them from qualifying for the quarters. There, they trounced Australia 3-1 before upsetting an unbeaten Pakistan team 3-1 in the semifinal.

“Just like in the Asian Games, the boys ended up in a tough group and were forced to fight from the very start,” said Jakhar. “But this time, they were up to the task and they fought all the way to the final.”
In the final, India lost the first two sets 21-25 and 20-25 before coming back to take the third 25-19. However, Chinese Taipei proved better in the fourth, taking it 25-23.

What makes India’s achievement more impressive is that they had just over a month to prepare for this tournament. “We had just over six weeks with the players,” India’s coach PS Chauhan had told this newspaper ahead of the semifinals. “We tried to make a few changes to our game, to try and bring it on par with global standards, and the boys responded very well to it.”

Worlds spot unclear
While both the winners and the runners-up of previous editions of the tournament had qualified for the U-23 World Championships, VFI officials said that India’s status was still unclear. FIVB has made no announcements as yet regarding how many teams from this tournament qualify for the Worlds. Moreover, there is no clarity over when the U-23 World Championships would be held or who would host it. The last edition of the tournament was held in 2017.

