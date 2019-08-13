Back from toe injury, Arokia set for return to national camp

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Arokia Rajiv is expected to report back to the national camp in less than a week’s time. Rajiv, a member of the 400m squad that trained in Spala for over two months, was sent back home after he picked up an injury near the big toe.

A frustrating injury, it set him back — he hasn’t raced competitively since the 4x400m relay at the Asian Championships on April 24 — but the 28-year-old is thankful that he is finally ready to come back.

“I have started training, my treatment is almost over,” he told TNIE. “It’s been frustrating that the injury has taken this long to heal but I am happy to get back to track soon.”

Even though he is still at home in Trichy, he is confident of leaving for Patiala in ‘6-7 days’ time’.

“I am training at home, the pain has almost subsided. I think I will join up with the national campers in Patiala in less than a week’s time.”

Interestingly, the 2014 400m Asian Games bronze medallist maintained that he will most likely miss the World Championships in Doha.

“I think I will miss that, it’s important to note that I haven’t even started training on the track yet.”

This is interesting because the team management, as it stands, believe that he will be there with the team. Arokia will also miss the upcoming Inter-State Championships in Lucknow.

Meanwhile, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is of the opinion that the 400m relay is India’s best bet at the Worlds in September-October. Even though the men’s 4x400m relay team hasn’t had the greatest of seasons so far — they are on the verge of missing the trip altogether if they fall in the world rankings by the second week of September — and the women’s 4x400m relay has visible weaknesses with a few of the runners registering below par times, they believe the mixed team has a fair chance of medalling.