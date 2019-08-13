Home Sport Other

On hot wheels: Jehan Daruvala making most of F3 platform to fuel F1 dream

Whatever connection there was between Formula One and India has now long been untethered.

Published: 13th August 2019 07:11 AM

Jehan Daruvala

Jehan Daruvala after his first-round victory in Spain

By Vishnu Prasad
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Whatever connection there was between Formula One and India has now long been untethered. The Indian Grand Prix was last held in 2013. Force India is now defunct. And the last time an Indian drove a car in the series was more than seven years ago.

Jehan Daruvala might soon be able to put that last bit right though. The 20-year-old has been having the season of his life in Formula 3. With a couple of victories and five podiums, he is placed third overall with three weekends (six races) to go. He is just 20 points away from leader Robert Shwartzman and would have been a lot closer had it not been for some bad luck over the last weekend in Hungary.

“When I started the year I felt that any finish in the top 5 would be a good result,” says Jehan. “However with three weekends to go, being third in the championship and only 20 points behind Rob, I feel I have a very good chance to challenge for the championship. Other than Hungary, I have been qualifying in the top four and have had good race pace. If there is no bad luck over the next three weekends, I feel it will go down to the last weekend.

“My pace in Hungary was good. However, on my last set of tyres, when it mattered the most, I got blocked by the driver in front on both my push laps. Hence I did not get a representative qualifying lap, which put me 17th. On a track where there is barely any overtaking, qualifying 17th was a disaster and ruined my entire weekend.”

Jehan started out as part of Force India’s academy programme, so the team folding was a big blow to his hopes of making it to Formula One. It might even be argued that he could have been higher up the ladder, had the team still been there. The relationship with Force India was not the same as the one he maintains with their successor Racing Point F1.

“Over the past four years, my relationship with Racing Point has been very limited,” he says. “It has been more of an advisory role, which has been very helpful. I have not been using their simulator and there is no development driver deal with them at the moment.”

He is hopeful that his F3 performances can help him overcome that handicap.

“With the F3 races being on the F1 weekends, any driver who is competitive here is noticed by F1 teams. I am the only driver among the top five in the championship who is not affiliated with an F1 team. I am hoping that if I keep up my performance till the end of the season, there will be interest from F1 teams.”

And while F1 remains the ultimate goal, Jehan is taking it one year at a time.

“I will be doing F2 next year. The important thing is to get into a competitive F2 team. With every team having only two seats and a number of them being affiliated with F1 teams, it’s not easy. However, a good show in F3 is definitely helping in getting a good seat for next year. F1 is an obvious goal. As of now, I can mentally plan for two years in F2 and see where it goes.”

