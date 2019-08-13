Home Sport Other

Top seed Dev & qualifier Deepalakshmi enter second round



Tennis

CHENNAI: TOP seed Dev Javia of Gujarat beat Amit Dahiya of Haryana 6-2, 6-1 in the boys’ first round of the Adidas-MCC national junior clay court tennis championship.
Among the girls, qualifier Deepalakshmi Vanaraja of Tamil Nadu moved into the second round by trouncing Pavithra Reddy Narem of Andhra Pradesh 6-2, 6-1.

Results (Round 1): Boys: Dev V Javia (GJ) bt Amit Dahiya (HR) 6-2, 6-1; KrishanHooda (HR) bt Kanishk Pal (DL)  7-6 (2), 6-0; Divesh Gahlot (HR) bt Shashank A Narde (KA ) 7-6 (7), 6-1; Chetan P Gadiyar (GJ) bt Gourav Gulia (HR)  6-1, 7-6 (5); Chirag Duhan (HR) bt Anmol Pankaj Jain (DL) 6-0, 6-1; Boopathy Sakthivel (TN) bt Kush Arjeria (MP)  6-1, 6-3; Madhwin Kamath (GJ)bt Mohit A Bondre (GJ) 6-1, 6-1; Kabir Hans (Odi) bt Sonu Khan (HR)  6-0, 6-0. Girls: Paavanii Paathak (TS) bt Saidiya Balaji (TN) 6-0, 6-2; Deepalakshmi Vanaraja (TN) bt Pavithra Reddy Narem (AP) 6-2, 6-1; Kundana Sri Bandaru (TN) bt Lakshmi Sahithi Reddy Vutukuru  (AP) 7-5, 6-4; Sai Rajesh Bhoyar (MH) bt Lavanyaa Sreekirishnan (TN) 6-1, 3-6, 6-2; Rayarala Srujana (TS) bt Roshne Arunkumar Naga (TN) 7-5, 5-7, 6-3; Pari Singh (HR) bt  Charany Sreekirishnan (TN)  6-2, 6-1; Kaavya Palani (TN) bt Kiran GR 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

Siddharth steals limelight
S Siddharth’s 102 helped Everwin Vidhyashram beat PSBB Millennium ‘B’ by 38 runs in the TNCA City Schools U-16 tournament for the C Ramaswamy Trophy.
Brief scores: SBOA MHSS 98 in 27.4 ovs (V Sachin 64 n.o) lost to Bala Vidya Mandir 99/5 in 18 ovs  (Rohan Raja 46). SBOA school and junior college 153/9 in 30 ovs (L Rahul 46, S Nakul 3/30) lost to DAV 154/2 in 22.2 ovs (TA Sanjay 58 n.o, S Nakul 54 n.o).Everwin Vidhyashram 238/2 in 30 ovs (S Siddharth 102, K Veera Vishwa 72 n.o, KB Subash 48) bt PSBB Millennium ‘B’ 200 in 27.5 ovs (Sreenath Kumar 40, D Pranavkumar 31, J Lokesh Raj 3/16,  K Jaya Adithya 3/29). Gill Adarsh 155/5 in 30 ovs (E Shivaprashanth 46, S Mohammed Zuheb 31) lost to Sunshine Chennai 156/2 in 19.4 ovs (BS Dinesh 57, Pranay 48 n.o). Saint Bede’s ‘A’ 222/4 in 30 ovs (B Vishal 78 n.o, A Badrinath 50 n.o, L Pradheep Vishal 36) bt Alagappa MHSS 78 in 25.2 ovs (Abdul Haseeb 35, P Vignesh 3/15). AVM Rajeswari ‘B’ 131/7 in 30 ovs (V Niranjan 71, RS Ahilash 3/16) bt PSBB 78/9 in 30 ovs (Akshay Devkumar 3/8).

Naveen hits 52-ball ton
G Naveen Kumar’s 52-ball century (103 n.o) paved the way for Classic CC to overcome Wheels India RC by six wickets in a second division match of the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA league.
Brief scores: II Division: Wheels India RC 208/5 in 30 ovs (B Mathan Kumar 105 n.o) lost to Classic CC 210/4 in 28.3 ovs (G Naveen Kumar 103 n.o, KV Udhaya Kumar 39). Sundar CC 106 in 23.3 ovs (Abhinav B Davey 4/33) lost to Ebenezer CA 107/5 in 15.5 ovs (Krishnakanth Kumar 3/23).
III Division: WABCO Ind RC 160 in 30 ovs (A Sai Krishna 4/49, Sachin Sudhakaran 3/27) bt Aththis CC 159 in 29.4 ovs (N Nivedh 4/40, N Senthil 5/18). Parthasarathy MCC 125/7 in 30 ovs (B Barath 4/26) lost to United CC 126/5 in 22.1 ovs (E Surender 66 n.o).

Ajith-Vijay win
Madras Cricket Club members Ajith Haridas and Vijay Lancy defeated the Danish pair of Esben Kaempegaard and Morten Rasmussen 19-21, 21-17, 21-19 in the 40-plus men’s doubles final at the world senior badminton championship held in Poland.

