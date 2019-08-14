IOA mulls moving Supreme Court in archery mess

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The court order on the Archery Association of India (AAI) came on Tuesday and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is not impressed. It is mulling taking the matter to the Supreme Court. As things stand, it is unlikely that the issue can be sorted before the month end, when World Archery (WA) will take a call on participation of Indian archers under its flag.

A directive was issued to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) to constitute a Transitory Committee, not later than August 21.

“It is further directed that the first meeting of the Transitory Committee, to be convened by the Secretary MYAS, will be held on 24th August. The two factions of the AAI and IOA will send to the secretary of MYAS the names of their representatives who will be members of the Transitory Committee on or before 21st August,” the court order read.

However, according to the International Olympic Council charter, no government interference is allowed in matters of NSFs and only the national Olympic committee can form ad-hoc bodies.

“We are actively considering approaching the Supreme Court against it,” IOA secretary Rajeev Mehta said. Matters have been further complicated after WA proposed four names for the body — Mehta, Virendra Sachdeva (Delhi faction) and BVP Rao (Chandigarh).

According to Rahul Mehra, whose PIL in this matter is being heard, these are all stalling tactics. “They tried it in the Delhi High Court as well. Let them go to Supreme Court. It might buy them time but the law will catch up.”

The court also set aside the AAI elections held in Delhi and Chandigarh on June 9, while investing the powers of the AAI Executive Committee in the Transitory Committee.

“Till elections are held to the executive body of the AAI, the Transitory Committee will perform the role and all tasks of the executive body of the AAI, and take all decisions and necessary steps, including coordinating with the WA to ensure participation of Indian archers in international events under the Indian flag.

This court authorises the aforementioned Transitory Committee of the AAI to take charge of all the books, accounts and assets of the AAI and write to the banks, authorities etc. of such change.” A WA official said they won’t make any comment on the matter right now.