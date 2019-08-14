Home Sport Other

IOA mulls moving Supreme Court in archery mess

According to the International Olympic Council charter, no government interference is allowed in matters of NSFs and only the national Olympic committee can form ad-hoc bodies.

Published: 14th August 2019 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Archery

Image used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The court order on the Archery Association of India (AAI) came on Tuesday and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is not impressed. It is mulling taking the matter to the Supreme Court. As things stand, it is unlikely that the issue can be sorted before the month end, when World Archery (WA) will take a call on participation of Indian archers under its flag. 

A directive was issued to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) to constitute a Transitory Committee, not later than August 21.

“It is further directed that the first meeting of the Transitory Committee, to be convened by the Secretary MYAS, will be held on 24th August. The two factions of the AAI and IOA will send to the secretary of MYAS the names of their representatives who will be members of the Transitory Committee on or before 21st August,” the court order read.

However, according to the International Olympic Council charter, no government interference is allowed in matters of NSFs and only the national Olympic committee can form ad-hoc bodies.

“We are actively considering approaching the Supreme Court against it,” IOA secretary Rajeev Mehta said. Matters have been further complicated after WA proposed four names for the body — Mehta, Virendra Sachdeva (Delhi faction) and BVP Rao (Chandigarh).

According to Rahul Mehra, whose PIL in this matter is being heard, these are all stalling tactics. “They tried it in the Delhi High Court as well. Let them go to Supreme Court. It might buy them time but the law will catch up.”

The court also set aside the AAI elections held in Delhi and Chandigarh on June 9, while investing the powers of the AAI Executive Committee in the Transitory Committee.

“Till elections are held to the executive body of the AAI, the Transitory Committee will perform the role and all tasks of the executive body of the AAI, and take all decisions and necessary steps, including coordinating with the WA to ensure participation of Indian archers in international events under the Indian flag.

This court authorises the aforementioned Transitory Committee of the AAI to take charge of all the books, accounts and assets of the AAI and write to the banks, authorities etc. of such change.” A WA official said they won’t make any comment on the matter right now.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Archery Association of India Supreme Court World Archery
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp