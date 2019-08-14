Home Sport Other

PT Usha becomes AAA Athletes Commission member

PT Usha

PT Usha (Photo | facebook.com PT.UshaOfficial/)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former Indian athlete and Olympian P.T. Usha has been appointed as a member of the Athletes Commission of the Asian Athletics Association (AAA).

Usha will be one of the six members of the AAA Athletes Commission, which will be headed by 1992 Olympics gold medallist hammer thrower Andrey Abduvaliyev of Uzbekistan.

"I am confident that you will bring your sound knowledge and expertise and we look forward to your continued contribution to the development and success of Asian Athletics," said newly-appointed AAA Secretary General A. Shuggumarran in the letter of appointment dated August 13.

"It is an incredible honour to be part of the member of Athletes Commission of the Asian Athletic Association. I express my sincere gratitude," tweeted Usha along with a photo of the letter.

The other members of the Athletes Commission are Wang Yu of China, 2012 London Olympics gold medallist triple jumper Olga Rypakova of Kazakhstan, Lee Hup Wei of Malaysia and Saad Shaddad of Saudi Arabia.

Usha, 55, was recently nominated for the prestigious International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) Veteran Pin Award.

Usha is known for her stellar performance at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, where she missed the bronze medal in the 400m hurdles finals by 1/100 second.

The 'Payyoli Express' was awarded with the prestigious Arjuna Award in 1983. Two years later in 1985, she was conferred with the Padma Shri Award.

