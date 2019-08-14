UK government steps in to avoid India Commonwealth Games boycott

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after Commonwealth Games Federation chief Louise Martin said that shooting won’t be a part of the 2022 edition, the UK government has stepped in to ensure that India does not boycott the event.

According to multiple UK newspapers, sports minister Nigel Adams revealed that he was working on a compromise where a Commonwealth shooting competition would be staged in the country in 2022. This may not be part of the actual programme.

“I totally understand how passionate people are about shooting across the Commonwealth,” Adams was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

“We want India to be here, no question. I have already written to the Commonwealth Federation to see if we can accommodate shooting in some form, maybe a Commonwealth shooting championships. It’s important that we do get a competition in 2022. It’s great for the economy. I understand the federation is still talking to the bodies and I am hopeful there can be an accommodation and a compromise made.”

The report also quoted David Grevemberg, chief executive of the CGF, as saying that he would speak to India and avoid a boycott. Adams’ comments come a day after CGF chief Martin reiterated that shooting would not part of the programme at the 2022 event in Birmingham.