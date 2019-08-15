Commonwealth Games Federation clears stand on shooting

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Commonwealth Games Federation CEO, David Grevemberg, will only let the United Kingdom host a Commonwealth shooting meet in 2022 provided they follow the correct protocol. On Tuesday, Nigel Adams, UK sports minister, opined that a compromise could be reached to ensure India do not boycott the 2022 CWG by organising a Commonwealth-level shooting meet.

But Grevemberg, in a statement to this daily, said ‘such ambitions should be coordinated through British Shooting (...)’. “If the shooting community, led by the ISSF and ICFRA, wish to host a Commonwealth Championships, prior to or after the CWG, such ambitions should be coordinated through British Shooting in the first instance if the event is to be held in Bisley or another location in the United Kingdom. Once a format proposal is prepared, it must be submitted to the CGF for consideration.”

There are also two riders, according to Grevemberg. “The Championships may not be held in the host country three months prior to or after the Commonwealth Games, and only with the approval of the CGF Executive Board.”

On Tuesday, Adams had reportedly said: “We want India to be here, no question. I have already written to the Commonwealth Federation to see if we can accommodate shooting in some form.”