Home Sport Other

Deepak Punia becomes first Indian junior wrestling world champion in 18 years

The 19-year-old also made the senior team for the World Championships and will represent India in the 86kg category in Kazakhstan.

Published: 15th August 2019 12:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Deepak Punia

Deepak Punia (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

TALLIN: Deepak Punia on Wednesday won gold at the Junior World Championships in Talinn, Estonia. Deepak beat Russia's Alik Shebzukov to win the 86kg junior freestyle title which follows the silver he won in the category in 2018.

Vicky Chahar, on the other hand, won bronze in the 92 kg category by beating Mongolia's Batmagnai Enkhtuvshin. Both Deepak and Chahar had won gold and bronze respectively in the 2016 Cadet World Championships that was held in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Deepak is the first Indian in 18 years to win a Junior World Championship title. He won the Cadet world championship in 2016 and missed out on a bronze in the junior worlds in 2017. In 2018 he won the silver medal in Slovakia.

The 19-year-old also made the senior team for the World Championships and will represent India in the 86kg category in Kazakhstan. The tournament, which will be held from September 14 to 22, will also serve as a qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Deepak Punia Junior World Championships
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp