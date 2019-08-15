Former Indian cricketer Ramji Srinivasan to train top paddlers

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former Indian cricket team trainer Ramji Srinivasan has been roped in for the same role, but for the nation’s table tennis contingent that will participate in Czech Open from August 19 to 25. The event in Olomouc is a part of the 2019 ITTF World Tour, and will see top players from around the world in action. G Sathiyan, Manav Thakkar, Harmeet Desai, Anthony Amalraj, Sanil Shetty, Archana Kamat, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Siddhesh Pande, Akula Sreeja, Selena Selvakumar are part of India’s contingent.

“I felt honoured when I was asked to assist the team. I have been with the cricket team in the past, and also with the Indian racing team. I would like to thank Sports Authority of India and Table Tennis Federation of India for placing their trust in me,” said Ramji.

The ace trainer is no stranger to table tennis, as quite a few players have been working with him. “Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan have been with me for the last five years. Apart from them, a few of the state’s junior players also train with me. Many others will join soon to prepare for the 2020 Olympics.”

How different is it to be a part of the cricket team and now the table tennis team? “A different ball game altogether. The team dynamics are different, and this is an Olympic sport with intense competition. The needs are totally different. Also, it’s an individual game. You have to deal with each player differently, analysing specific needs. Also, women players have a different outlook and different needs, which makes it a very tough job.”

Ramji already has a blueprint in place for the kind of skillsets he wishes to inculcate in the team. “Hand-eye coordination. Agility. Foot work. Explosive power with shot selection. Flexibility, balance and stability. Quick reflexes with better decision-making ability. What they do in the gym should reflect in their game, or it’s a waste of time. I have been using cutting-edge fitness hardware and software to train Sharath and Sathiyan, which has put them on the right path.”

Table tennis is all about speed today, so reflex is an important trait. And Ramji has some specific drills in his mind. “I’ve been using specialised Dynavision Reax lights for a multi-dimensional approach to training. This is specially for the neural pathway that links vision and muscle. Empirical data is collated for reference at any stage of training.” Robots are being used for training in table tennis, and Ramji feels they can be beneficial.