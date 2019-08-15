Home Sport Other

World Championship trial for Sushil Kumar to take place on August 20

The highly-anticipated trials in the 74kg weight category for the World Wrestling Championships will finally take place on August 20 with Sushil Kumar set to be the star attraction.

Published: 15th August 2019 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Sushil Kumar is one of the favourites to book a spot in World Championships

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The highly-anticipated trials in the 74kg weight category for the World Wrestling Championships will finally take place on August 20 with Sushil Kumar set to be the star attraction.

The 36-year-old, coming off a fifth-place finish at the Medved International, will be the cynosure of all eyes inside the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall located within the IGI stadium. Trials in the non-Olympic categories — 61kg, 70kg, 79kg and 92kg will also take place on the same date. “We are anticipating quite a large gathering since Sushil will be competing after a long break in India. The IGI Stadium gives us space to accommodate them,” WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar told this newspaper.

The cut-off date for sending entries for the marquee event that will be held at Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, from September 14-22 was August 19. However, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) have spoken to United World Wrestling (UWW) and taken permission for late entry.

“Entries in the remaining Olympic weight categories have already been sent. We have taken permission from the world body and we will be sending the remaining ones as soon as the trials are completed,” Tomar said.

While Parveen Rana, Sushil’s rival, has reportedly pulled out, the multiple Olympic medallist will still have to contend with Jitender Kinha and Amit Dhankar. Despite Rana’s decision, the federation is not taking any chances and will keep the security tight to avoid any unforeseen incident.

Weigh-in will take place on the day of the trials and a tolerance of 1kg will be allowed. “There might be quite a few entries in 74kg, you never know. It will be keenly-contested,” senior coach Jagminder added.
Women’s team selection trials are scheduled for August 19 at the Sai Training Centre, Lucknow in 55kg, 59 kg, 65 kg, and 72 kg weight categories.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Championship Sushil Kumar
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp