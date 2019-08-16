Home Sport Other

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty to skip World Championships

On August 4, they made the nation stand up and take notice when they became the first Indian men’s doubles pair to clinch a BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament, the Thailand Open.

Published: 16th August 2019 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Chirag Shetty (R) picked up a shoulder niggle at Thailand Open, and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy an abdomen issue

By Vishal Vivek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On August 4, they made the nation stand up and take notice when they became the first Indian men’s doubles pair to clinch a BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament, the Thailand Open. On Independence Day, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy broke a billion hearts by pulling out of the upcoming World Championships, from August 19 in Basel. They were expected to be medal contenders.
It was learnt that the youngsters are nursing injuries sustained in Thailand. While Satwik has a problem with his right shoulder, Chirag has a discomfort in his abdomen. Satwik’s shoulder had started troubling him from the quarterfinal. It forced them to make changes in strategy that worked in their favour when they made history. After the win, they also became the first Indian men’s doubles pair to break into the top 10, although they’re ranked 12th now.

Hoping to be fully fit before World Championships, the two pulled out of the recently-concluded Hyderabad Open, where they were defending champions. However, the time was not enough to recover fully. Now, the pair does not want to take chances, given this is an Olympic qualification year.

“Doctors said that we can play at Worlds, but there is a risk of aggravating the injuries. If it was any other year, we would have taken a chance. But it being an Olympic qualification year, we want to play as many tournaments as possible to reach Tokyo, not just one big tournament. We cannot risk our injuries getting worse. So we decided to give it a miss. We are concentrating on other tournaments in the coming weeks, such as the Korea Open,” Chirag told this newspaper on Thursday.

The shuttlers have stayed away from regular practice sessions for rehabilitation. “We have started doing strengthening exercises. I am also doing some light court training. Hopefully, we’ll be fit in a week or two,” the 22-year-old said.

By conquering Thailand Open, these two had instilled hope that there might be a doubles medal for India at the World Championships this time, something that had seemed improbable until last year. The last and only doubles medallists from India are Ashwini Ponnappa and Jwala Gutta, in 2011. Asked whether they are disappointed with the turn of events, Chirag said, “We are dejected. We have been playing so well. It was tough.”

Sources said the mixed doubles duo of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy has also pulled out due to an injury to the former.

TAGS
Chirag Shetty Satwiksairaj Rankireddy BWF World Tour
