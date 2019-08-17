Home Sport Other

Season-best for long jumper Sreeshankar

 Long jumper M Sreeshankar was the star of the day at the Indian Grand Prix V in Patiala on Friday as he clinched gold with a leap of 8m — a season-best for the youngster.

Published: 17th August 2019 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Long Jump

Image used for representational purposes only | AP

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Long jumper M Sreeshankar was the star of the day at the Indian Grand Prix V in Patiala on Friday as he clinched gold with a leap of 8m — a season-best for the youngster. The season has been a different experience for Sreeshankar, who participated in meets across Europe for the first time in his career. His jump on Friday further indicates his good form after a few good jumps and a couple of medals in his first European stint. 

M Sreeshankar

Sreeshankar has already qualified for the World Championships to be held from September 28 to October 6 in Doha after a leap of 8.20m at the Open Nationals in Bhubaneswar last year. However, according to his father and coach Murali, the performance on Friday is bound to help him in the future. “He has been in good form of late. But a season’s best is definitely good for his confidence. With the Inter-State meet also happening, Sree will be in ideal shape and form ahead of the Worlds,” he told this daily.  

Shot putter Inderjeet Singh too looked determined to go past the 20m mark. While the World Championship qualifying is pegged at 20.70m, he opened with a season’s best 19.51m. 
Despite a good string of four throws in excess of 19m, his opening effort remained his best. He fouled his last two attempts and has to wait till the Inter-State Championships later this month if he wants to qualify for Worlds.

Archana Suseentran (Tamil Nadu) gave the 200m sprint her best and won the two-woman race in a career-best time of 23.18 seconds but could not meet the World Championship qualification standard (23.02 seconds). 

Having finished second behind Dutee Chand in the 100m, she returned to the track determined to make the half-lapper one to remember. 

With Hina getting left behind quite early in the race, the 25-year-old Archana had to focus on racing against the clock. The result was a dramatic improvement in her personal best from 24.03 seconds in January 2017 to 23.18 seconds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sreeshankar Long Jump
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp