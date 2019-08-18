Athletics Federation of India announces Indian GP VI

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has sprung a surprise. Days after claiming that the inter-state meet in Lucknow, that begins on August 27, is the last chance for athletes to qualify for the World Championships, they have announced that Indian Grand Prix VI will be held in Delhi on September 5. September 6 is the last day to qualify for Worlds.

This indicates that AFI might be giving one last chance to athletes, including the elite ones training in Czech Republic. However, they have maintained that those training abroad will not be returning before the Worlds. 400hurdles, 4x400m relay and javelin are part of the events for Indian GP VI.