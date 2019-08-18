Home Sport Other

Dedicate it to flood victims: Muhammad Anas Yahiya

These are good times for Muhammad Anas Yahiya, as he is in the news for all the right reasons.

Published: 18th August 2019 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Muhammed Anas Yahiya

Sprinter Muhammed Anas Yahiya (File | AP)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI:  These are good times for Muhammad Anas Yahiya, as he is in the news for all the right reasons. Last month, the quartermiler grabbed headlines for re-writing his own 400m national record at Kladno international meet in Czech Republic. This time, the 24-year-old is in the news again after getting recommended for the Arjuna Award by a 12-member selection committee.He is among the 18 others who have been recommended for the award by the committee, which also includes the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. 

Muhammad Anas Yahiya

Anas, who is currently training in Czech Republic, decided to dedicate this accolade to the flood victims in his home state of Kerala. “The people of Kerala are going through a lot of hardships because of the terrible floods that have hit the state. They are on the road to recovery and I would like to share this with them. I also congratulate others who won the award because it is also a recognition of their hard work,” he said. 

Anas will not feature in the National Inter-State Athletics Championship, which will be held in Lucknow from August 27 to 30. Although he will be a notable absentee, his younger brother Mohammed Anees will feature in the event. The elder brother even thanked Anees for his latest recognition.

“It is a big honour for me and I thank everyone who has trained me and made this possible. I also thank my mother and my brother. This goes out to all my family members, friends, those who helped in my formative years during my school and college days and to all the sports lovers in the country,” he said.At the moment, Anas’  attention is firmly fixed on Olympic qualification, as he is gearing up for IAAF World Championship in September. He had bettered his own national record from 45.24s to 45.21s, which booked his place in the event for which the entry standard is 45.30s. 

Besides qualifying for his second straight Olympics, a podium finish is also on the agenda for Anas at the World Championship. He said that preparations are going well ahead of the big event, and it appears that he is hitting top form at the right time. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Muhammad Anas Yahiya
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp