Hima Das wins gold in 300m in Czech Republic

This was Hima's sixth gold in European races since July 2 though the field in most of them has been mediocre.

Published: 18th August 2019 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

Hima Das

Hima Das (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Top Indian sprinters Hima Das and Mohammad Anas won a gold each in women's and men's 300m races respectively at the Athleticky Mitink Reiter event in Czech Republic.

Her last win was on July 20 when she clinched a gold in her pet 400m event at Nove Mesto in Czech Republic.

"Finished on the top in 300 m in the Athleticky Mitink Reiter 2019 today in Czech Republic," Hima tweeted after winning the race on Saturday.

Anas, on the other hand, won the men's 300m race in 32.41 seconds.

"Glad to have won the Gold in men's 300m at the Athleticky Mitink Reiter 2019 in Czech Republic in a timing of 32.41 secs," he tweeted.

National record holder Anas has already qualified for 400m event for the World Championships to be held in Doha in September-October while Hima is yet to achieve it.

