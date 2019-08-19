Sai Praneeth, Prannoy make winning start at World Championships

By PTI

BASEL: India's Sai Praneeth and H S Prannoy made convincing starts at the BWF World Championships to advance to the second round here on Monday.

Praneeth, ranked 19th, defeated 66th-ranked Jason Anthony Ho-Shue of Canada 21-17, 21-16 in a first round clash lasting 39 minutes.

In another men's singles first round match, world number 30 Prannoy fought back to beat 93rd-ranked Eetu Heino of Finland 17-21, 21-10, 21-11.

India got a favourable result in the women's doubles also with Meghana Jakkampudi and S Poorvisha Ram getting past the Guatemala pairing of Diana Corleto Soto and Nikte Alejandra Sotomayor 21-10, 21-18 to enter the second round.

The other Indians in fray, seventh seed Kidambi Srikanth and 10th seed Sameer Verma, play their first round later on Monday.